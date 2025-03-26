BT exclusive: Critical medicines for cancer, diabetes set get expensive as Govt approves price hike, say sources

Medicine prices regulated in India are expected to rise. Costs for essential medications such as those used to treat cancer, diabetes, heart conditions, and Antibiotics are projected to increase.

The prices of controlled category medicines are anticipated to experience a 1.7% hike.

All India Organisation of Chemists and Druggists (AIOCD) General Secretary Rajiv Singhal told Business Today that it will help the pharmaceutical industry to raise prices as the cost of raw materials and other expenses is increasing day by day, hence providing some relief to the industry.

He further said: "As far as the trade is concerned, it will take another two to three months to see the new prices of medicines in the market, as there are approximately 90 days of saleable medicines in the market at any given time."

Business Today earlier reported that a Parliamentary Standing Committee on Chemicals and Fertilisers study found out pharmaceutical companies have been found to repeatedly breach regulations on medicine pricing by exceeding allowable price hikes. As of March 6, 2025, the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) has documented 307 instances of violations under Paragraph 20 of the Drug (Prices Control) Order (DPCO), 2013, which regulates price increases for non-scheduled drugs. These infractions underscore the mounting concerns surrounding the unchecked escalation of medicine costs and their impact on affordability.

Earlier this month, the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers, in an update, reported that the average price reduction resulting from the fixing or re-fixing of prices listed in the National List of Essential Medicines, 2022, has led to an estimated annual savings of around Rs 3,788 crore for patients. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare issues notifications for the National List of Essential Medicines (NLEM), which is included as Schedule-I in the Drug (Prices Control) Order, 2013 (DPCO, 2013).

Under the Department of Pharmaceuticals (DoP), the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA) sets ceiling prices for these scheduled medicines in accordance with the regulations of DPCO, 2013. All manufacturers and marketers of scheduled medicines are mandated to sell their products at or below the ceiling price (plus applicable Goods and Service Tax) determined by the NPPA. Additionally, the NPPA establishes the retail prices for new medicines, as defined in DPCO, 2013.