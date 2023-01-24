Centre rolls out U-WIN for children, pregnant women; check details here 

In a bid to make vaccinations of children and pregnant women hassle-free, the government has rolled out the U-WIN platform. The platform is aimed at digitising India’s Universal Immunisation Programme (UIP) and has been launched in pilot mode across two districts of each state and union territory.

This platform will help in registering and vaccinating every pregnant woman, recording her delivery outcome, registering every newborn delivery, and administering birth vaccinations and all immunisations thereafter, news agency PTI reported.

Not only this, but the U-WIN platform will also act as a single source of information for reminders of upcoming vaccine doses, follow-up of dropouts, planning of RI sessions, and reports like antigen-wise coverage.

An official mentioned, “Healthcare workers and programme managers will be able to generate real-time data of routine immunisation sessions and vaccination coverage for better planning and vaccine distribution.”

A vaccine acknowledgment and immunisation card linked to the Ayushman Bharat Health Account ID (ABHA ID) will be generated for pregnant women and children. States and union territories will also have access to a common database to track and vaccinate beneficiaries.

Citizens will also be able to track nearby routine immunisation sessions and book appointments. An official also said that through this system, the government aims to make tracking of vaccination beneficiaries hassle-free as records under the UIP are being maintained manually.

The official said, “Vaccination records under UIP are being maintained manually as of now. So, this will do away with the hassle of keeping a physical record. It will enable the digitisation of session planning, and updating vaccination status on a real-time basis.”

Upon the digitisation of the vaccination programme, beneficiaries will get certificates soon after their vaccination, which can also be downloaded for future use and stored in Digilocker.

