‘Clinical oversight can lead to…’: Govt lists side-effects that can occur from weight-loss drugs

The government issued an alert and backgrounder, complete with the side-effects, of GLP-1 (Glucagon-Like Peptide-1 agonist) drugs used for weight loss. GLP-1 drugs are prescription medications that are used to treat Type 2 diabetes and obesity. However, the popularity of these weight-loss drugs have been unprecedented.

The GLP-1 drugs are available as semaglutide injection, semaglutide tablets, liraglutide, tirzepatide, dulaglutide, and exenatide.

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In India, multiple domestic pharmaceutical companies have launched generic semaglutide after the drug’s patent by Novo Nordisk expired in India. This means that prices have fallen from as much as 90 per cent from the branded version, and an influx of different formats from reusable pens to affordable vials, have entered the market.

The government has, however, warned that GLP-1 drugs can have serious side effects and must only be taken under the supervision of a medical specialist. In India, only endocrinologists, internal medicine specialists, and cardiologists can prescribe the drug.

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"GLP-1 drugs must be taken under medical supervision. The misuse of GLP-1 drugs without clinical oversight can lead to severe health complications," it said.

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SIDE EFFECTS OF GLP-1 DRUGS

According to the government, the side-effects could range from change in one’s appearance to health complications. Here are the side-effects recognised by the government:

MOST COMMON (MILD)

Loss of appetite

Nausea

Vomiting

Diarrhea

Constipation

Dizziness

Mild tachycardia (increased heart rate)

Infections

Headaches

Indigestion

RARE (SEVERE)

Pancreatitis

Medullary thyroid cancer

Acute kidney injury

Worsening diabetes-related retinopathy

Gastroparesis

Bowel obstruction

Gallstone attacks and bile duct blockage

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The government also said that there could be a rapid loss of fat in the face. There could be the appearance of wrinkles and sunken eyes, jowls around the jaw could sag, size of lips, cheeks and chin could change, and the face could have a hollowed look.

Potential health complications including anaphylaxis and hypoglycemia could also occur. There could be development abnormalities in the foetus if a pregnant woman uses the drug.