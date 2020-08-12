Coronavirus crisis: Govt's expert panel on vaccine distribution to meet today

The expert committee chaired by Niti Aayog member Dr VK Paul will meet on Wednesday to consider logistics and ethical aspects of procuring and administering the COVID-19 vaccine. The committee will engage with vaccine manufacturers and different state governments to understand the issues around the vaccine distribution.

The committee members will take the decision on vaccines that will be effective for Indian citizens. The task force will also chalk out a budget and discuss how capital can be raised for procurement, distribution of the vaccine. Moreover, the high-level panel will prepare a strategy on inventory management and administration.

#IndiaFightsCorona The Expert Committee on Vaccine Administration under the chairmanship of Dr V K Paul, @NITIAayog will meet on 12th August to consider logistics & ethical aspects of procurement & administration of #COVID19 vaccine.@PMOIndia @drharshvardhan @AshwiniKChoubey - Ministry of Health (@MoHFW_INDIA) August 11, 2020

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) scientist Balram Bhargava, India has three vaccine candidates in different phases of the clinical studies.

The first is inactivated virus vaccine, which is being developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the ICMR. The vaccine has completed its Phase-1 study on one site and has started Phase-2 clinical trial.

The second is the DNA vaccine being developed by Zydus Cadila, which has also begun its Phase-2 trial at 11 sites.

The third one is the Oxford University-AstraZeneca vaccine, which is being manufactured by the Serum Institute of India (SII). The Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) has given approval to SII to conduct Phase 2 and 3 clinical studies in the 17 sites of the country.

With nearly 61,000 new cases in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 count on Wednesday crossed 23 lakh. According to the Union Health Ministry, the COVID-19 tally in the country has reached 23,29,639 cases, which include 6,43,948 active cases; 16,39,600 cured, discharged, or migrated patients, and 46,091 deaths.

