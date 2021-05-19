Delhi HC issues notice to Centre, Bharat Biotech; refuses stay on notification for Covaxin trial on children

The Delhi High Court (HC) on Wednesday, May 19, issued notice to the Centre and Bharat Biotech on a plea challenging phase II and III clinical trials of Covaxin for children aged between 2-18 years of age.

The court, however, refused to stay the government's notification regarding the same granted on May 12, as sought by the petitioner, Sanjeev Kumar.

The PIL (Public Interest Litigation) against the Centre was moved before the Delhi HC on Tuesday to set aside the DCGI's (Drugs Controller General of India) nod to Bharat Biotech for conducting the phase II/III clinical trials of its COVID-19 vaccine - Covaxin - on healthy volunteers from age group 2-18 years.

A bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh issued notice to the Centre and Bharat Biotech seeking their position on the plea by July 15.

Meanwhile, Covaxin clinical trials will be conducted on 525 health volunteers, wherein, the vaccine will be administered by intramuscular route in two doses on day 0 and day 28.

Covaxin, developed indigenously by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the ICMR (Indian Council of Medical Research), is currently being used on adults in India's ongoing COVID-19 vaccination drive.