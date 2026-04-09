Eli Lilly’s Mounjaro faces pressure as semaglutide generics gain ground in India

The rapid entry of semaglutide generics is beginning to weigh on the growth of Eli Lilly’s tirzepatide brand Mounjaro, even as the broader market expands, data from pharma market intelligence and data analytics firm Pharmarack showed.

The swing follows the expiry of semaglutide’s patent on March 20, 2026, which triggered multiple generic launches by domestic companies. The GLP-1 agonist market has reached around Rs 1,579 crore as of March 2026, with competition increasing after these launches.

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While Mounjaro continues to rank as the top brand in the segment, its value share has declined in recent months, pointing to changes in prescribing patterns as lower-cost semaglutide options gain traction. Eli Lilly’s value share in the GLP-1 segment declined to about 56% in March from higher levels in preceding months, according to Pharmarack data.

The impact is visible in monthly trends. Tirzepatide recorded a decline of Rs 21 crore in March compared to February, while semaglutide continued to grow. Generic semaglutide is priced lower than tirzepatide, widening access and supporting uptake. Domestic players such as Torrent Pharmaceuticals, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories and Zydus Lifesciences have begun gaining early traction in the segment.

The broader Indian pharmaceutical market (IPM) also showed strong momentum during the month, with value growth of 10.1%, supported by volume expansion, price increases and new product introductions.

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“IPM recorded a strong 10.1% value growth in March, with all three growth levers volume, price and new products remaining positive. Semaglutide generics saw an aggressive push this month, shifting market dynamics and raising interesting questions for innovators,” said Sheetal Sapale, Vice President, Commercial, Pharmarack.

Innovator Novo Nordisk has also reduced prices of its brands Ozempic and Wegovy in recent months as competition intensifies. In early 2026, the company slashed prices on starting doses by up to 48% to defend its market share.

The report further indicated that while Novo Nordisk has held its ground relatively better in the semaglutide segment, the influx of branded generics is increasing pressure. More than 25 brands from over a dozen companies have already entered the market, with companies adopting a mix of competitive pricing and multiple dosage formats to gain share.

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Early trends also point to a rise in volumes following the launch of generics. Industry estimates suggest unit sales of semaglutide could increase two to three times within a full month of availability, although value growth remains lower due to pricing pressures.

In India, Eli Lilly launched Mounjaro in March 2025, while Novo Nordisk introduced Ozempic and Wegovy subsequently in early 2026, intensifying competition in the GLP-1 segment.

The sharp rise in demand has also drawn caution from trade bodies. “Sales of GLP-1 therapies have seen a significant increase in recent months. While these therapies have an important role in the management of specific medical conditions, their indiscriminate use poses concerns for public health,” said Rajiv Singhal, general secretary of the All India Organisation of Chemists and Druggists (AIOCD). “We have advised that such medications must be dispensed strictly against a valid prescription issued by a registered medical practitioner.”

With more launches expected and regulatory advisories around appropriate use likely to come into play, competition in the GLP-1 segment is set to intensify further, Sapale said.