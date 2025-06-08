Eli Lilly’s blockbuster drug Mounjaro, launched in India this March for Type 2 diabetes and obesity, has recorded sales of nearly ₹24 crore in its first three months, according to Indian Pharma Market data compiled by Pharmarack.

The figures point to growing physician prescriptions and patient onboarding since the drug’s introduction in March. Mounjaro (tirzepatide), administered subcutaneously once a week, is currently marketed in two strengths—2.5 mg and 5 mg. Approved by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO), the drug is priced at ₹3,500 and ₹4,375 per injection for the 2.5 mg and 5 mg doses, respectively. A month’s treatment with the 2.5 mg variant costs approximately ₹14,000.

Tirzepatide is the first dual-target therapy that activates both GIP (glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide) and GLP-1 (glucagon-like peptide-1) receptors, helping manage blood sugar levels while also supporting weight reduction—positioning it for potential use in the growing obesity treatment market as well.

Data from March to May show a consistent month-on-month rise in both value and volume sales. Sales climbed from ₹3.46 crore in March to ₹7.87 crore in April and ₹12.60 crore in May, totalling ₹23.94 crore in just three months. Unit sales rose in tandem, from 11,640 in March to 27,650 in April and 42,280 in May, totalling over 81,000 units sold.

“The 2.5 mg dose continues to see new prescriptions, while the 5 mg variant is witnessing faster uptake,” said Sheetal Sapale, Vice President – Commercial at Pharmarack. “This pattern indicates patients are being initiated on the lower dose and then shifting to the higher one within weeks, consistent with the recommended treatment schedule.”

Sales data support this clinical trend. The 2.5 mg pen grew from 5,400 units in March to 19,350 by May, while the 5 mg variant increased more sharply, from 6,240 units to 22,940 in the same period.

The drug’s current uptake is almost entirely prescription-driven, with physicians initiating patients on tirzepatide for Type 2 diabetes. However, its dual-action mechanism has also made it one to watch in India’s nascent but rapidly expanding anti-obesity segment. “Over the next few months, we expect clearer trends to emerge, particularly on its role in weight management,” said Sapale. “This could well become a leading therapy as the segment evolves.”

Dr Anoop Misra, Chairman of Fortis C-DOC Hospital for Diabetes and Allied Sciences, said the Indian usage pattern reflects global clinical protocols. “Many patients are being started at 2.5 mg, with escalation to 5 mg based on tolerability and early clinical response. This shows good efficacy in glycaemic control and weight loss. As familiarity grows, we’re likely to see increased use of higher doses—such as 7.5 mg and above—especially in patients needing stronger metabolic outcomes.”

Globally, tirzepatide is already under close scrutiny for its weight loss potential. In the phase 3b SURMOUNT-5 clinical trial, published in The New England Journal of Medicine, tirzepatide delivered an average weight loss of 20.2%, outperforming semaglutide, which achieved 13.7%.

In India, the broader market for obesity treatment is currently estimated at ₹3,000–3,500 crore but is expected to expand significantly—reaching ₹25,000 crore by 2030, according to estimates by IMARC. “Obesity is a chronic disease that requires comprehensive management, and Lilly is committed to raising the standard of care in India,” said Winselow Tucker, President and General Manager of Eli Lilly and Company (India).

