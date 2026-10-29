Festive season gift: After 30% cap on margins, govt revises prices of 600 anti-cancer drugs

The authority said the list will be updated as and when manufacturers submit revised prices for non-scheduled anti-cancer medicines.
Some brands of anti-cancer medicines with their revised prices
|Company Name
|Drug Name
|Strength, dosage form
|Brand name
|Pack size
|Old MRP (₹)
|Revised MRP (₹)
|RPG LIFE SCIENCES LTD
|Anastrozole
|1 mg tablet
|Anarzole
|10 tablets
|695.76
|73
|Dr Reddys Laboratories Limited
|Azacitidine
|100 mg injection
|Azacytin
|1
|6,337
|1,495.04
|Abbott Healthcare Pvt Ltd
|Bevacizumab
|100 mg/4 ml injection
|Bevacizab
|4 ml vial
|21,767.70
|5,930.13
|NATCO PHARMA LIMITED
|Dasatinib
|20 mg tablet
|Dasanat 20
|60 tablets
|2,812.50
|1,085.93
|RPG LIFE SCIENCES LTD
|Denosumab
|60 mg injection
|Debrumab 60 mg
|1 ml PFS
|22,031.25
|5,941
|RPG LIFE SCIENCES LTD
|Enzalutamide
|40 mg capsule
|Enuta
|28 capsules
|6,578.20
|2,232
|NEON LABORATORIES LTD
|Erlotinib
|150 mg tablet
|Erlib
|1 plastic bottle of 30 tablets
|4,637.45
|2,008
|HETERO HEALTHCARE LTD
|Fludarabine
|50 mg injection
|Fludanox
|vial
|14,235
|2,432
|RPG LIFE SCIENCES LTD
|Fulvestrant
|50 mg injection
|Fulbreca
|5 ml vial
|26,072.16
|5,491
Cancer drug prices: What changes from November 9?
The revised MRPs cover 543 brands of anti-cancer medicines. Patients and their families can refer to the updated list to check the applicable maximum retail prices of the medicines they use.
The revised prices follow the NPPA's October 17 announcement on Trade Margin Rationalisation (TMR) for 137 non-scheduled anti-cancer drugs. The initiative aims to curb excessive trade margins, reduce the cost of cancer treatment and improve access to essential medicines.
Manufacturers were instructed to submit their revised price lists to the authority following the announcement.
Which cancer medicines are covered by the price rationalisation?
The 137 non-scheduled anti-cancer drugs covered under the trade margin rationalisation exercise include medicines used to treat different types of cancer and manage complications associated with cancer treatment.
These include:
- Immunotherapy medicines: Drugs used in the treatment of more than 20 types of cancer.
- Denosumab: A medicine used by breast and prostate cancer patients.
- Pegfilgrastim: A medicine used to prevent neutropenia, a condition involving abnormally low levels of neutrophils, a type of white blood cell, in cancer patients.
- Bevacizumab: A medicine approved for the treatment of colon, ovarian and cervical cancers.
How will the move help cancer patients?
The trade margin rationalisation exercise is intended to make anti-cancer medicines more affordable by addressing excessive margins across the supply chain.
For patients undergoing long-term cancer treatment, medicine costs can be a significant financial burden. The revised MRPs are aimed at improving affordability and access to treatment.
However, the NPPA's announcement covers revised prices for 543 medicine brands, and patients should check the applicable MRP of their specific medicine rather than assume that every anti-cancer drug will see the same price change.