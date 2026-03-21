Generic Semaglutide hits India: Prices fall 90% as companies compete for diabetic patients

Multiple domestic pharmaceutical companies launched generic semaglutide on Saturday, a day after the drug's patent expired in India, with prices falling by as much as 90% from the branded version, device formats ranging from reusable pens to affordable vials, and a race to reach millions of diabetic and obese patients who have never had access to this therapy before. The launches marked the end of Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk's dominance in the segment.

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The launches indicate a market opening up with multiple approaches, with companies differentiating across pricing, formats and patient support programmes as they seek to expand access in a large but underpenetrated segment.

On pricing, the range is already wide. Eris Lifesciences has set the lowest entry point at Rs 220 per shot in a multi-dose vial. Glenmark's GLIPIQ is priced at Rs 325 per week, with the company positioning its vial-based format to address affordability barriers in initiating advanced diabetes therapy. Glenmark and Eris are focusing on vial formats to lower costs for patients who can manage dose preparation with physician guidance.

Sun Pharma's Sematrinity for diabetes is priced between Rs 750 and Rs 1,300 per month and Noveltreat for weight management between Rs 900 and Rs 2,000 per month. Alkem Laboratories has launched under the brand names Semasize, Obesema and Hepaglide at a starting price of Rs 1,800 per month, or Rs 450 per week.

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Dr. Reddy's Obeda is priced at Rs 4,200 per month, while Zydus Lifesciences has entered at approximately Rs 2,200 per month with a reusable pen device. USV Private Limited has launched usema, in collaboration with Dr. Reddy's, available in 2 mg and 4 mg injection pens with an 8 mg pen to follow shortly. These compare with Novo Nordisk's branded Wegovy, which costs between Rs 10,850 and Rs 16,400 per month after a 37% price cut in November 2025.

On clinical positioning, Dr. Reddy's said its product was evaluated in a head-to-head Phase III clinical study enrolling 312 participants, demonstrating non-inferior efficacy and a comparable safety profile to the innovator drug. The company added that both API and formulation development were carried out in-house.

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"Our foray into GLP-1 therapies reflects our capabilities in complex product development and peptide science. We want to combine innovation with access, ensuring advanced diabetes treatments are not only available but affordable," Erez Israeli, CEO of Dr. Reddy's, said.

Beyond pricing and clinical positioning, companies are also differentiating on device design. Zydus has launched a reusable multi-dose pen device that allows patients to administer different dose strengths from a single pen as they increase dosage over time. Sun Pharma's Noveltreat uses a concealed needle pen designed to reduce injection fear and improve dosing accuracy. Alkem is offering both disposable and reusable pen options, allowing patients to replace cartridges instead of the entire device.

"With the launch of Noveltreat and Sematrinity, our endeavour is to provide a high-quality, affordable therapy to a wider patient community in India. We are offering a comprehensive range, backed by our decades of expertise in manufacturing complex medicines," said Kirti Ganorkar, Managing Director of Sun Pharma.

Alongside pricing and devices, companies are also investing in patient support programmes to improve adherence. Dr. Reddy's has introduced SemaKare, a digital support system offering injection training, therapy monitoring and tele-support. Glenmark has launched Sankalp to help patients initiate and stay on therapy, while Sun Pharma has announced a broader patient support programme alongside its brands.

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The market they are targeting is large but remains underpenetrated. According to the ICMR-INDIAB study, an estimated 101.3 million people in India are living with diabetes. Data from the International Diabetes Federation shows 8.9 crore adults in India have diabetes, while obesity prevalence has nearly doubled among both men and women over the past 15 years. Despite this, only around 2 lakh patients are currently on GLP-1 therapy in India, according to Novo Nordisk India.

According to PharmaTrac data, India's anti-obesity drug market reached Rs 628 crore for the twelve months ending June 2025, a fivefold increase over five years, driven largely by the introduction of GLP-1 therapies. CareEdge Ratings estimates the GLP-1 market, currently valued at around Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,200 crore, will grow to Rs 4,500 to Rs 5,000 crore by 2030, with patent expiry acting as a key driver. It also expects prices to decline by 40 to 50% in FY27 and by a further 10 to 30% in FY28 as competition intensifies.