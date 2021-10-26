Glenmark becomes the first company to launch Type 2 Diabetes fixed-dose combination drug in India

Glenmark has become the first company to launch Remogliflozin + Vildagliptin + Metformin fixed-dose combination (FDC) drug at an affordable price for adults with Type 2 Diabetes. India is the first country to get access to this FDC drug. Glenmark received approval for the drug from the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) for manufacturing and marketing in late September 2021.



Glenmark's new drug combines two or more active drugs in a single dosage form and can tackle most of the pathophysiology in managing uncontrolled Type 2 Diabetes. Glenmark, in its statement, said that it has been at the forefront in providing access to the latest treatments at a low cost for patients with diabetes in India. According to the International Diabetes Federation (IDF), around 77 million adults are living with diabetes in India.



"Globally, SGLT2i + DPP4i + Metformin FDCs are emerging as a preferred treatment for the management of Type 2 diabetes. Diabetes is a key focus area for Glenmark, and we have been at the forefront in providing access to the latest treatment options to diabetes patients in India," said Alok Malik, Group Vice President & Business Head, India Formulations.



In India, patients have to bear the drug cost, and the drug's price is a factor that impacts treatment adherence, the company's statement says. While the average daily cost of therapy of existing brands in the same drug category is around Rs. 75, Glenmark's Remogliflozin + Vildagiptin + Metformin combination is priced at Rs. 16.50 per tablet, to be taken twice daily at Rs.33.00 per day cost of therapy.



Glenmark claims that Remogliflozin + Vildagliptin + Metformin combination will significantly improve access and bring a world-class and well-researched combination product at an affordable price to patients in India.



Glenmark launched its globally researched innovator molecule Remogliflozin in 2019 at a price around 55 per cent lesser than other SGLT2 (class of medications used to treat type 2 diabetes) inhibitors available in the Indian market at that time. In 2020, Glenmark became the first company in the world to launch Remogliflozin (100 mg) + Vildagliptin (50 mg) in a Fixed Dose Combination (FDC).



"This innovative fixed-dose dose combination, which is cutting-edge, extensively researched, at an affordable cost and will significantly improve patient compliance and provide glycemic & extra glycemic benefits to patients with uncontrolled Type 2 diabetes in India," added Alok Malik.