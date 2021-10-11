Glenmark Pharma launches Tavulus for COPD treatment in Spain

Drug company Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited launched a bioequivalent version of Tiotropium Bromide dry powder inhaler (DPI) to treat chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) in Spain.

COPD is a long-term condition that causes inflammation in the lungs, damaging the lung tissue and narrowing the airways, all of which make breathing difficult. Glenmark will sell the powder under the brand name Tavulus.

Studies show that close to 2.5 million people suffer from COPD in Spain. Glenmark claims that Tavulus will provide relief to a large patient population by working as a long-acting bronchodilator that helps open the airways and makes it easier for air to get in and out of the lungs. It prevents sudden, short-term worsening of COPD symptoms.

“The goal of COPD treatment has always been to provide quick symptomatic relief to patients and reduce the risk of exacerbations. Since its launch, we have seen the multiple therapeutic benefits of Tavulus in other markets and are pleased to extend these benefits to patients in Spain. This inhalation therapy shows to aid in the daily management of COPD significantly. We hope that it improves both COPD symptoms and quality of life in those who are most affected,” said Dr Jiří Havránek, Vice President, Business Development of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited.

Glenmark’s European subsidiary entered into a strategic, exclusive in-licensing arrangement for marketing generic Tiotropium Bromide DPI in Western Europe and the UK in November 2017. Tiotropium DPI had a market size of USD 450 million in the EU in the 12 months ended September 2020.