Glenmark Pharma teams up with Canadian firm produce anti-COVID nasal spray

Mumbai-based pharma major Glenmark Pharmaceuticals has joined hands with the Canadian biotech firm SaNOtize Research and Development Corp to manufacture, market and distribute the Nitric Oxide Nasal Spray (NONS) for COVID-19 treatment. In line with the recommendations of the CDSCO's Subject Expert Committee (SEC), phase 3 clinical trials of the nasal spray are currently underway.

After the phase-3 clinical trials are completed, the nasal spray will be available under the brand name "FabiSpray" in India from Q4 of 2021. Besides India, this nasal spray will also be available in markets like Singapore, Sri Lanka, Laos, Myanmar, Vietnam, Nepal, Taiwan, Brunei, Cambodia, Hong Kong and Timor-Leste.

This spray by SaNOtize Research is meant to prevent the virus from incubating and spreading to the lungs by killing it in upper airways. This simple nasal spray is based on nitric oxide (NO), a natural nano-molecule with proven anti-microbial properties, which has a direct impact on SARS-CoV-2. NONS anti-COVID nasal spray reduced average viral load by almost 95 per cent in the first 24 hours while it reduced by over 99 per cent within 72 hours as per SaNOtize's clinical trials for the drug in UK and Canada.

"It also marks another valuable in-licensing opportunity for us in our key therapy area of respiratory medicine, as well as the possibility to globally supply the product to SaNOtize and its partners outside of our territory. Glenmark will ensure timely and widespread access to this effective nasal spray, which we hope will bring much needed relief to patients across the region and the wider world," Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Chairperson and MD Glenn Saldanha said on the collaboration between Glenmark and SaNotize.

"SaNotize is excited to collaborate with Glenmark in providing broader, easier and affordable access to its treatment. In joining forces with Glenmark, SaNotize can accelerate the efforts to have its antiviral nasal spray available as a self-administered, first line of defence against COVID-19 during the current pandemic and to help prevent future outbreaks," SaNOtize co-founder and CEO Dr Gilly Regev said.

