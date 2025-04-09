BT Exclusive: India launch of Wegovy brought forward to 2025, says Novo Nordisk India chief

As India grapples with a mounting obesity crisis — with over 250 million individuals affected and health costs projected to reach 1.57 per cent of GDP by 2030 — Danish pharmaceutical company Novo Nordisk is accelerating plans to bring its blockbuster weight-loss drug, Wegovy, to the Indian market. Originally slated for launch in 2026, the company is now bringing forward its availability to 2025 in response to rising demand and recent regulatory approvals. In this exclusive interview, Business Today speaks with Vikrant Shrotriya, Managing Director of Novo Nordisk India, about the significance of semaglutide (the active ingredient in Wegovy), its role in tackling obesity and cardiovascular disease, and the company’s broader public health strategy for India. Edited excerpts:

BT: When will Wegovy launch in India, and what is the expected pricing?

VS: We are actively working towards making injectable semaglutide for overweight and obesity available in India within this year. Our efforts are focused on ensuring timely access to this innovative treatment for patients in need. The pricing will depend on various factors, including the national economy and the country’s pricing and reimbursement systems. We are in the process of finalising a price point that remains competitive within the market.

BT: Why is semaglutide important for India’s obesity and cardiovascular burden?

VS: The SELECT trial, the largest conducted by Novo Nordisk, showed that semaglutide 2.4 mg significantly reduced major adverse cardiovascular events (MACE)—including cardiovascular death, non-fatal heart attack, and stroke—in adults aged 45 and above with established cardiovascular disease and obesity or overweight, but without diabetes. Following these results, in February 2025, India’s drug regulator (CDSCO) approved its use for this indication. With 254 million people affected by generalised obesity and 351 million with abdominal obesity, India faces a rising health and economic burden, expected to cost 1.57 per cent of GDP by 2030.Semaglutide offers timely intervention by aiding weight loss, improving cardiovascular outcomes, and showing potential in treating related conditions such as metabolic liver disease, kidney disorders, and microvascular complications.

BT: What is the expected timeline for the launch of Ozempic in India?

VS: In India, we are introducing Wegovy, which offers the full therapeutic strengths of semaglutide for comprehensive management of overweight and obesity. It also provides significant cardiovascular benefits, making it a valuable option for obesity care. For diabetes management, we already have oral semaglutide, Rybelsus, available in the market. While Ozempic is designed specifically for diabetes treatment, Wegovy addresses the unique needs of patients living with obesity.

BT: How does Novo Nordisk view competition in the obesity treatment space?

VS: Obesity is a complex chronic disease affecting millions globally. Tackling it requires a collective effort — no single entity can do it alone. As a global healthcare leader, Novo Nordisk welcomes the development of new treatment options for chronic diseases like obesity, as they ultimately benefit people living with obesity (PwO), who urgently need medical solutions. We view growing competition as a positive indicator of increasing recognition of obesity as a serious chronic disease that warrants long-term care. At Novo Nordisk, we remain focused on what sets us apart: a strong commitment to innovation, patient safety, and high-quality, approved treatments.

BT: Is Novo Nordisk partnering with healthcare providers or government bodies to expand Wegovy’s access in India?

VS: We have been collaborating with various state governments for over a decade through projects such as Changing Diabetes in Children, the Changing Diabetes Barometer, and the Centre of Excellence (CoE) model — initiatives that have been well received by both governments and patients. Building on these successes, we are now engaging with select state governments to initiate efforts in the obesity space. These include capacity building of healthcare professionals (HCPs), developing model obesity clinics, and conducting multi-stakeholder education and awareness programmes that treat obesity as a serious chronic disease. We are confident of contributing to the Prime Minister’s vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047, which positions health as a critical pillar of national development. Novo Nordisk is committed to establishing long-term, meaningful partnerships with governments and healthcare providers.

BT: How is Novo Nordisk addressing global supply constraints to ensure consistent availability of Wegovy in India?

VS: Novo Nordisk is fully committed to scaling up its operations to meet unprecedented global demand and reach more patients than ever before. Our production facilities are running 24/7, and we are making significant investments in new manufacturing capacities across Denmark, Ireland, the United States, and France. To ensure long-term access to GLP-1 medications such as Wegovy, we have initiated the largest capital expenditure in our 100-year history. With over USD 23 billion invested across 2023 and 2024, our ‘patient-first’ approach remains central to all our efforts.

BT: What initiatives is Novo Nordisk taking to educate healthcare professionals and patients about Wegovy’s benefits and appropriate use?

VS: Addressing obesity effectively requires education and empowerment of both healthcare professionals and people living with obesity. To this end, we collaborate with leading HCPs, academic institutions, biotech and pharma innovators, tech start-ups, and policymakers. Our goal is to deepen understanding, raise awareness, and ultimately improve health outcomes. With nearly 40 per cent of Indian adults having a BMI of 25 or above, obesity presents a significant public health concern. From equipping HCPs to identify suitable care pathways, to encouraging PwO to seek timely medical care, Novo Nordisk has long been committed to this mission in India. We also continue to work towards breaking the stigma around obesity. One such initiative is our platform Truth About Weight, which offers evidence-based, reliable information to help PwO make informed decisions about their health.

BT: How does Novo Nordisk plan to position Wegovy in India, especially in light of Eli Lilly’s recent launch of Mounjaro?

VS: Novo Nordisk has led obesity research and development for over 25 years. Backed by two decades of clinical data and a strong global presence, semaglutide has shown proven benefits for obesity treatment. Obesity management goes beyond weight loss — it is key to reducing risk factors for several serious co-morbidities. GLP-1 receptor agonists (GLP-1 RAs) such as semaglutide have demonstrated strong results in managing not just obesity, but also diabetes and related cardiometabolic conditions. In India, we are focused on disease awareness and patient support. Through education, strong clinical evidence, and on-ground initiatives, we aim to empower patients and HCPs alike to address obesity with confidence.

BT: What are Novo Nordisk’s long-term plans for tackling obesity and metabolic disorders in India beyond Wegovy?

VS: Our long-term strategy includes a multi-pronged approach — research and development, public health initiatives, capacity building for HCPs, community engagement, access and affordability programmes, and policy advocacy. We are also continuing to invest in a robust global clinical pipeline, aimed at developing a diverse portfolio of differentiated treatment options that cater to the varied needs of people living with obesity and metabolic disorders.