India’s myopia surge calls for precision eye care: Dr Krueger

As myopia rates continue to rise worldwide, India is seeing a marked increase in refractive errors. Almost half the global population could be affected by myopia by 2050, per estimates. Thus, the need for effective vision correction solutions has never been more urgent. Dr Ronald R. Krueger, a noted ophthalmologist and McGaw Professor and Chair of Ophthalmology at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha, Nebraska, USA, was in New Delhi last week for the Asia-Pacific Academy of Ophthalmology (APAO) Congress. In an exclusive interview with Business Today, Dr Krueger discussed the growing prevalence of myopia, the latest advancements in LASIK surgery, and how emerging technologies are reshaping the eye care landscape in India.

BT: Myopia is becoming a widespread concern, and India is not immune to this. What do you think is driving the increase in refractive errors?

Dr Krueger: The rise of myopia is a global challenge, and India, in particular, is seeing significant growth in cases. Factors such as prolonged screen time, more time spent indoors, and rapid urbanisation are all contributing to this increase. Currently, approximately 30% of the world’s population is affected by myopia, and that number is expected to rise to 50% by 2050. In India, lifestyle changes are exacerbating the problem, making early detection and treatment even more critical.

BT: Given the rise in myopia, how do you see advancements in LASIK surgery helping to address this issue in India?

Dr Krueger: LASIK surgery has been a trusted method for refractive correction for many years. However, as our understanding of the eye has evolved, so have the technologies used in LASIK. Today, treatments are more personalised and precise than ever. Innovations in technology have made it possible to tailor LASIK procedures to the individual patient, ensuring better outcomes. This level of precision is especially important in a diverse country like India, where there is a broad range of eye conditions and needs.

BT: Could you elaborate on the impact of new technologies in improving LASIK precision?

Dr Krueger: Modern advancements, such as those in mapping technologies, allow for a far more detailed and accurate understanding of the patient’s eye. With these tools, ophthalmologists can offer more individualised treatment plans that take into account various elements of the visual system, not just the cornea. This approach not only improves the accuracy of treatments but also reduces the chances of complications, which is particularly important in a country like India, with its diverse and large population. One such platform is Alcon’s Wavelight Plus, which was recently introduced in India. It uses advanced 3D mapping technology to provide a comprehensive image of the eye, enabling greater customisation in treatment. It is an example of how technology is enabling a more refined and targeted approach to LASIK.

BT: How do you think India’s market will respond to these advanced technologies, especially in terms of affordability and accessibility?

Dr Krueger: One of the key challenges in India, as in many countries, is ensuring that advanced treatments remain accessible to a broad population. While new technologies offer better precision and outcomes, affordability is always a consideration. Over time, however, the improved results and fewer complications associated with advanced treatments could reduce the need for follow-up care or additional procedures. This could lead to long-term cost savings, making these technologies more accessible without compromising on the quality of care.

BT: What does the future hold for LASIK and refractive surgery in India?

Dr Krueger: India is quickly becoming one of the fastest-growing markets for eye care, and the future looks promising. The demand for refractive surgery will continue to rise as myopia becomes more prevalent, and as technology advances, LASIK will only become more precise and effective. Additionally, the trend is shifting towards personalised, individualised care. With continued innovation, India’s ophthalmic community is poised to lead the way, providing more patients with access to better and more tailored vision correction options.

BT: What message would you like to share with patients and ophthalmologists in India about refractive surgery and the available technologies?

Dr Krueger: To patients, I would say that refractive surgery has evolved significantly. Today, LASIK surgery is more precise and personalised, offering the potential for excellent outcomes. To ophthalmologists, I encourage embracing these new technologies. By incorporating advanced tools into your practice, you can offer patients the best possible care and make a meaningful difference in their lives with clearer vision.