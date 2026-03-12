Karnataka medtech firm unveils India-made TAVR heart valve system to cut costs

A Karnataka-based medtech company on Thursday unveiled its indigenous Balloon-Expandable Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) system for preclinical studies. This marks a significant step toward self-reliance in high-end cardiovascular medical technology.

The Structural Heart division of S3V Vascular Technologies announced the launch in Mysore.

TAVR is a breakthrough, minimally invasive procedure used to treat severe aortic stenosis, a condition where the aortic valve narrows, hindering blood flow. Unlike traditional open-heart surgery, TAVR enables clinicians to replace the valve through a catheter, offering a quicker recovery, particularly for elderly and high-risk patients.

Despite its success globally, the procedure remains out of reach for many in emerging markets due to its high costs. "In India, imported valves currently cost between Rs 13 lakh and Rs 23 lakh. S3V Vascular Technologies aims to bridge this gap by providing a high-quality, locally developed alternative that maintains global safety standards while significantly reducing treatment costs," the company said.

Dr. Vijaya Gopal, Managing Director of S3V Vascular Technologies, emphasised the importance of this initiative in democratizing cardiac care, stating, "Our vision is to make life-saving structural heart therapies accessible to the broader population by reducing device costs through domestic innovation."

By developing a locally manufactured alternative, S3V said it aims to meet global safety standards while significantly lowering treatment costs, making the therapy more accessible.

The device is currently undergoing preclinical evaluation to assess its safety and design. Should the trials and subsequent regulatory approvals be successful, a commercial launch is expected within the next 12 to 18 months.

