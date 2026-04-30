 Looking for Mounjaro for your weight-loss journey? Best to buy from authorised channels

Eli Lilly and Company (India) on Thursday, warned of patient safety risks after the Haryana drug control authority seized counterfeit medicines labelled as Mounjaro (tirzepatide) in Gurugram.

Mounjaro is among the newer class of diabetes and weight loss therapies that have seen rising demand in India, particularly in urban markets, amid growing awareness around obesity and metabolic disorders.

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The company said the seized products were falsely labelled under the Mounjaro brand, were not manufactured by Lilly and did not originate from its authorised and verified supply chain. The action followed a recent investigation by the state regulator, which led to the identification and recovery of most of the counterfeit stock.

Industry executives have said that the growing demand for such therapies has also led to instances of unauthorised sales channels, including online and informal distribution networks.

The development comes amid increased regulatory focus on counterfeit and falsified medicines in India, with state drug authorities stepping up inspections and enforcement against unauthorised distribution channels.

Supply of genuine Lilly products through authorised distributors and licensed pharmacies continues without interruption, the company said, in line with directions issued by the authority.

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“We recognise the efforts of the Haryana regulatory authority in addressing counterfeit medicines and supporting measures aimed at protecting patient safety,” said Winselow Tucker, President and General Manager, Lilly India. “Lilly takes any act of counterfeiting very seriously. Counterfeit products are not manufactured under approved quality controls and may pose significant risks to patient safety and public health.”

The company said it will continue to work with regulators and law enforcement agencies to address counterfeit medicines and urged patients to procure its products only through authorised distributors or licensed pharmacies and on a valid prescription.

Lilly also clarified that its patented tirzepatide molecule is marketed in India under two brand names, Mounjaro and Yurpeak.

The company cautioned that counterfeit medicines may closely resemble genuine products and advised patients, caregivers and healthcare professionals to remain vigilant.

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Counterfeit medicines, the company said, may include products sourced from unauthorised or unlicensed sellers, packs with tampered or damaged packaging, or those missing key details such as batch numbers, expiry dates or manufacturer information. It added that inconsistencies in packaging, including misspellings, unfamiliar logos or label variations, may also indicate falsified products.

Patients can report suspected counterfeit medicines or verify authorised distributors and pharmacies through Lilly India’s toll-free helpline.