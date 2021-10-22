LupinLife ropes in Hrithik Roshan as brand ambassador for its Ayurvedic energy supplement

LupinLife, the consumer healthcare business of global pharma major, Lupin Limited (Lupin), announced on Friday that it has roped in Bollywood megastar and fitness icon Hrithik Roshan, as the brand ambassador for the recently launched Be One, an Ayurvedic energy supplement.

Be One is a scientifically tested supplement with the goodness of eight Ayurvedic ingredients like Ashwagandha, Pippali and Shatavari in a single vegetarian capsule, the company said in a statement.

"Being energetic Is the new currency in today's day and age where individuals strive to function at their optimal best self. Dally consumption of Be One capsule helps Individuals to re-energise, rejuvenate and revitalize in a safe and natural way. Hrithik's persona is akin to Be One and appeals to new-age millennials and progressive professionals who want to be active both at work and home," the statement read further.

Speaking on the association Rajeev Sibal, President, India Region Formulations, Lupin said, "We are very excited to have Bollywood's most energetic fitness icon, Hrithik Roshan as the brand ambassador for Be One. Resonating with brand Hrithik Roshan - a proponent of healthy living and active lifestyle, Be One is specifically designed to combat fatigue and help restore an adults' energy reserve."

"I'm happy to partner with LupinLife's Be One, an Ayurvedic, non-addictive daily health supplement. This meets the modern day needs of energizing the mind and body In a healthy manner, while promoting the wellness solutions prescribed by Ayurveda," said Hrithik Roshan.

Lupin is an innovation-led transnational pharmaceutical company headquartered In Mumbai, India. The Company develops and commercialises a wide range of branded and generic formulations, biotechnology products and APls in over 100 markets in the US, India, South Africa and across Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America (LATAM), Europe and Middle-East regions.

Lupin Is the third largest pharmaceutical company in the US by prescriptions. The company invested 9.6% of its revenue on research and development In FY21.