Medtech firm shuts operations for four days as LPG disruption halts glove production

An apparent spillover effect of geopolitical tensions affecting energy supplies has forced a medical device manufacturer at the Andhra Pradesh MedTech Zone (AMTZ) in Visakhapatnam to shut operations for four days, halting the production of nitrile examination gloves used widely in hospitals.

Wadi Surgicals Pvt. Ltd. said its plant was unable to operate after LPG supplies from Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) were not available, with the disruption linked to geopolitical reasons.

“Our manufacturing operations have been forced to shut down for the past four days due to the non-availability of LPG supply,” said K. Anindith Reddy, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Wadi Surgicals.

Nitrile examination gloves are classified as a Class A medical device and are widely used across hospitals and laboratories for infection prevention and patient safety.

The company said its manufacturing process requires a continuous and stable LPG supply to maintain production conditions. The facility consumes about 4,500 kg of LPG per day to operate its production lines.

Without LPG supply, the plant has been forced to halt operations, affecting the production of gloves supplied to hospitals and healthcare providers.

The company warned that the disruption could affect the availability of gloves relied upon by healthcare institutions to maintain hygiene standards and protect both patients and medical professionals.

Wadi Surgicals said it has formally approached HPCL and government authorities seeking urgent restoration of LPG supply and priority allocation for facilities manufacturing essential healthcare products.

“We sincerely urge the government to address this critical issue for the immediate supply of LPG to essential sectors like ours so that production can resume and the supply of this critical healthcare consumable to hospitals across the country remains uninterrupted,” Reddy said.

The company said restoring LPG supply is necessary to restart operations and ensure continued production of nitrile examination gloves used by hospitals and healthcare institutions.