Mylab Discovery Solutions forays into vaccine and therapeutics segment

Indian diagnostic solutions provider Mylab Discovery Solutions on Friday announced its entrance into the vaccine and therapeutics segment with its strategic tie-up with Shilpa Biologicals Pvt Ltd, a vaccine and biologicals manufacturer.

Starting with COVID-19 vaccine manufacturing opportunity, the companies plan to strengthen the relationship by expanding the product portfolio in various other areas including various biosimilars, other vaccines, and diagnostics.

Mylab aims to develop world-class diagnostics, vaccines and therapeutics to augment its presence in the healthcare market, the company said in a statement. The company will leverage the technical expertise of Shilpa Biologicals in development and manufacture of biopharmaceuticals through its facility at Dharwad, it said. “Our strategy to offer value-driven innovation helped us disrupt the diagnostics market in India,” said Sujit Jain, Director, Corporate strategy at Mylab.

“We have deep expertise in R&D driven manufacturing of complex vaccines and biologicals at a scale that can serve the world. Our partnership with Mylab will help us unlock significant value in the newer market segments of preventive healthcare. Together, we aim to create products that can serve global markets and establish market leadership,” said Vinay Konaje, Managing Director of Shilpa Biologicals.

Shilpa Biologicals will utilise its integrated R&D cum manufacturing facility in Dharwad, spanning over 11 acres, to cater to these requirements. This collaboration will also be developing novel technologies that can enable production of safe, efficacious and cost-effective vaccines and therapeutics. The first vaccine project under this long-term partnership is currently under final evaluation phase and the manufacturing is expected to start by March’2022.

