Novo Nordisk launches anti-obesity drug Wegovy in India at Rs 4,336.25 per dose

Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk has fast-tracked the India launch of its blockbuster anti-obesity drug Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), introducing the once-weekly injectable treatment at a starting price of Rs 4,336.25 per dose.



The launch comes amid rising demand for weight-loss therapies and increasing competition in India’s emerging obesity drug market.



Already available in several international markets, the much-anticipated treatment for chronic weight management has been launched in India with a country-specific pricing model.



Wegovy is priced in India based on dosage tiers. The starting doses of 0.25 mg, 0.5 mg, and 1.0 mg are priced at Rs 4,336.25 per week, or Rs 17,345 for four weeks of therapy. The higher doses — 1.7 mg and 2.4 mg — cost Rs 6,070 and Rs 6,503.75 per week respectively, amounting to Rs 24,280 and Rs 26,015 for a four-week supply. This tiered pricing structure allows gradual dose escalation while helping patients adapt both clinically and financially over time, the company said.



“We have an India-specific price with the benefit of same price for the first three dosing strengths to support dosage adjustment without additional financial impact,” said Vikrant Shrotriya, Managing Director, Novo Nordisk India.



Wegovy is indicated for adults with obesity or overweight who also have weight-related conditions. It is the first drug in India approved for both weight management and risk reduction of major adverse cardiovascular events in individuals with established heart disease.



Delivered through a pre-filled pen in five dose strengths, the drug mimics GLP-1 (glucagon-like peptide-1), a hormone that regulates appetite, increases satiety, and reduces cravings. It also provides cardiometabolic benefits.



Clinical trial data show that about one in three patients treated with Wegovy, alongside lifestyle changes, achieved 20% or more weight loss. In patients with obesity and cardiovascular disease, the drug also reduced the risk of heart attack, stroke, or cardiovascular-related death by 20 per cent.



“Obesity is not just a personal health concern—it is a chronic disease and a national epidemic that India cannot afford to ignore,” said Shrotriya.



The launch comes at a time when India faces a growing obesity crisis. The ICMR-INDIAB study estimates that 254 million Indians have generalised obesity and 351 million have abdominal obesity. According to NFHS-5, 24 per cent of women and 23 per cent of men in India are overweight or obese. Obesity is linked to over 200 health conditions, including type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and certain cancers.



The economic impact of obesity is also expected to rise sharply. The World Obesity Federation projects a tenfold increase in India’s obesity-related healthcare costs by 2060, compared to 2030.



Wegovy is a prescription-only drug and must be initiated by licensed healthcare professionals. While semaglutide is also the active ingredient in Ozempic, Novo Nordisk’s popular diabetes drug, Ozempic is not yet approved or available in India. The two drugs differ in approved indications and dosage.



Novo Nordisk has advanced Wegovy’s India launch from its originally planned 2026 timeline, responding to rising patient demand and improved global supply.



The development follows the recent India launch of Eli Lilly’s Mounjaro (tirzepatide), another once-weekly injectable approved for both diabetes and obesity. Mounjaro, which targets both GLP-1 and GIP receptors, entered the market in March 2025.



Mounjaro is priced between Rs 14,000 and Rs 17,500 per month, with 2.5 mg and 5 mg doses priced at Rs 3,500 and Rs 4,375 per injection, respectively. According to Pharmarack, the drug recorded Rs 24 crore in sales within its first three months in India showing the rising demand for weight loss therapies.



India’s anti-obesity drug market, currently valued at Rs 3,000–3,500 crore, is projected to grow nearly eightfold to Rs 25,000 crore by 2030, according to estimates by IMARC.

