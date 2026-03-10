NRDC partners SS Medical to roll out infection-control technology in govt hospitals

The National Research Development Corporation (NRDC), a government enterprise tasked with commercialising indigenous technologies, has partnered with SS Medical Systems India Pvt. Ltd. to deploy microwave-based infection control technology across government hospitals in India.

The technology has been developed by the Society for Applied Microwave Electronics Engineering and Research (SAMEER), an autonomous research institution under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.

Under the agreement, NRDC will promote and commercialise SS Medical’s mobile microwave-based infection control systems through its network across India. The system is designed to sterilise infectious biomedical waste and support infection management practices in hospitals.

Amit Rastogi, Chairman and Managing Director of NRDC, said the partnership is intended to help move laboratory technologies into wider use in healthcare facilities.

“NRDC’s mandate is to take technologies developed in laboratories to the market for societal benefit. Through this partnership with SS Medical Systems, we aim to facilitate the deployment of infection control systems across healthcare institutions and support improvements in healthcare infrastructure,” he said.

Hospital-acquired infections remain a challenge for healthcare systems, particularly in facilities handling large patient volumes. Technologies that improve biomedical waste treatment and infection control processes are seen as part of broader efforts to strengthen hospital hygiene and patient safety.

Monish Bhandari, Chairman and Managing Director of SS Medical Systems India Pvt. Ltd., said the microwave-based system is designed to manage infectious biomedical waste and reduce infection risks within hospitals.

“With NRDC’s national network and experience in technology commercialisation, we believe the system can be deployed across healthcare facilities to support infection control and biomedical waste management,” he said.

Bhandari added that the technology developed by SAMEER addresses biomedical waste treatment and infection management needs in hospitals.

The system is expected to support hospital infection management practices and biomedical waste handling processes in public health facilities.

NRDC, a public sector undertaking under the Department of Scientific and Industrial Research (DSIR), works on technology transfer and licensing programmes that connect research institutions with industry partners.