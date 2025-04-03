OneSource Pharma targets lion's share in generic GLP-1 market by FY27-28 as global demand surges

OneSource Specialty Pharma Limited, an Indian contract development and manufacturing organisation (CDMO), is gearing up to capture a 15-20% share in the generic GLP-1 market by FY27-28, betting on rising global demand for diabetes and weight management drugs.

With blockbuster GLP-1 drugs such as Ozempic, Wegovy from Danish drug maker Novo Nordisk, and Mounjaro from American pharma giant Eli Lilly facing supply constraints and patent expirations from 2026, OneSource sees a window of opportunity to establish itself as a key player in the segment.

The company has already secured 20 international clients, who have paid reservation fees to lock in production capacity. "The demand for GLP-1 receptor agonists is rising fast, and customers are actively looking for alternative suppliers," says Neeraj Sharma, MD & CEO of OneSource Specialty Pharma.



To meet this demand, OneSource is ramping up its manufacturing capabilities, expanding production from 40 million to over 220 million doses—a fivefold increase, depending on market needs. This expansion is expected to drive the company’s revenues to $400 million within the next three to four years, up from an estimated $160-180 million in FY25.



The global surge in demand for GLP-1 drugs is being fuelled by their effectiveness in treating type 2 diabetes and obesity. Originally developed for diabetes management, these drugs have gained popularity for their weight loss benefits, particularly in the US and Europe, where obesity rates are climbing sharply. This has led to shortages, creating an opening for generic manufacturers to step in as patents start to expire in key markets like Canada, Brazil, China, India, and others.



OneSource is also looking beyond traditional markets, identifying underserved regions such as Brazil and China as key growth areas. Access to affordable diabetes and obesity treatments remains a challenge in these markets, and the company sees an opportunity to fill the gap. "We are engaged in multiple GLP-1 projects, and as patents expire, our generics customers will gain significant opportunities," Sharma adds.



The company is investing $100 million over the next two to three years to expand its cartridge-filling capacity, a crucial step in meeting the anticipated demand. "We have advanced cartridge-filling facilities with isolator-based lines, and this expansion will help us scale efficiently," Sharma says.



Beyond GLP-1 drugs, OneSource is also expanding its biologics capabilities, anticipating the expiration of key biologic drug patents between 2026 and 2029. The company is collaborating with innovators on clinical trials and large-scale commercial biologics manufacturing, positioning itself for growth in another high-potential segment.



Meanwhile, in India, the demand for GLP-1 drugs is also rising, especially following the recent launch of Eli Lilly’s Mounjaro (tirzepatide). With over 100 million people living with diabetes, the introduction of cost-effective generics could significantly improve treatment accessibility, making India another key market in OneSource’s expansion plan.