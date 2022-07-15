Pfizer India, Max Super Speciality Hospitals to offer fellowships to young doctors

Biopharmaceutical major Pfizer India today announced that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Max Super Speciality Hospitals to give fellowships to young doctors at 17 Max Hospitals.

According to both companies, the fellowship program will provide young clinicians and researchers at all 17 Max Speciality Hospitals an opportunity to acquire funding and sponsorships for their research work across four states. The selection criteria for these fellowships will be decided by the medical and research experts at Max Healthcare. Pfizer will provide technical and financial support to the program.

"This evidence generation will focus on prevention, treatment and management of diseases that are of public health priority in India, such as cancer and cardiovascular disease. The bespoke fellowships will be a form of recognition and will enable young clinicians who want to pursue medical research to do so with clear goals in place," a joint statement mentioned.

Sonali Dighe, Senior Director Medical Affairs at Pfizer, said “We are very proud to partner with the Max chain of hospitals. This step is in line with our purpose to bring breakthroughs that change patients’ lives. Partnerships with eminent institutions such as Max chain of hospitals, with its large footprint across 17 hospitals in the country can help in this. Our partnership with Max will focus on capacity building initiatives including educational initiatives for HCPs and clinical research team in several therapy areas, such as oncology, cardiology, anti-microbial stewardship with and will include initiatives in women’s health, dermatology and vaccines.”

Sandeep Budhiraja, Group Medical Director from Max Healthcare, said, “Real-world evidence is becoming increasingly important in healthcare decision making. It has the potential to provide invaluable insights and work in synergy with other emerging developments such as a greater use of data science and genomics. Together these efforts can transform the way we look at modern medicine."