Pharma exports up 146% in Apr-Jun to Rs 37,609 cr: Mansukh Mandaviya

India’s pharmaceutical exports has risen by a whopping 146 per cent from Rs 15,260 crore in April-June 2013 to Rs 37,609 crore in April-June 2022, according to Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

Mandaviya shared the graph and tweeted, “India’s healing hand to the world. The exports of made in India pharmaceutical products continue to touch new heights! 146 per cent increase in pharmaceutical products exports in April-June 2022 over the same period in 2013.”

Cumulative exports in June 2022-23 rose by 22.22 per cent to $116.77 billion whereas imports went up 47.31 per cent to $187.02 billion during the same period. Trade deficit during the first three months of the ongoing fiscal stood at $70.25 billion.

Meanwhile, India’s merchandise exports rose by 16.78 per cent on-year in June to $37.94 billion whereas trade deficit reached $25.63 billion due to rise in gold and crude oil imports, as per the government’s data on Monday. Growth in exports moderated from 20.55 per cent in May and 48.34 per cent in June 2021.

Exports of engineering, pharmaceutical and plastic products, however, recorded a negative growth during the period. India ranks third for production by volume and 14th for production by value globally. Market size of the pharmaceutical industry is around $50 billion.

(With PTI inputs)