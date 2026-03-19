Pharma firms opt for partnerships as India’s semaglutide market opens post patent expiry

As Novo Nordisk’s patent on semaglutide expires on March 20, pharmaceutical companies in India are entering the market largely through partnerships, with manufacturing tie-ups and co-marketing agreements in place ahead of launch.

In the run-up to patent expiry, companies have signed licensing agreements, tied up manufacturing partnerships, and put distribution arrangements in place, with most in place ahead of launch.

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Zydus Lifesciences has entered partnerships with Lupin and Torrent Pharmaceuticals, while Eris Lifesciences has tied up with Natco Pharma. Novo Nordisk has also partnered with Abbott to expand its distribution as generics enter the market.

Semaglutide, a GLP-1 receptor agonist used for diabetes and obesity, is a peptide-based therapy that requires specialised manufacturing, cold-chain handling and delivery through prefilled injection pens. Companies are combining manufacturing capabilities with field-force reach rather than building the entire value chain independently.

Under its agreement with Zydus, announced on March 17, Lupin has received semi-exclusive rights to co-market semaglutide injection in India under its own brands, while Zydus continues to market the product independently. The arrangement involves upfront licensing fees and milestone payments linked to pre-defined targets. Zydus provides manufacturing and regulatory capabilities, while Lupin brings its cardiology and endocrinology prescriber base. “Our partnership with Zydus to market semaglutide injection in India is a significant step in strengthening our commitment to providing advanced treatment options for cardio-metabolic diseases,” said Lupin Managing Director Nilesh Gupta.

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Zydus Lifesciences Managing Director Sharvil Patel said the company is focusing on treatment delivery through its pen device. “The innovative pen device we are offering is designed to make therapy simpler and improve quality of life,” he said.

In a similar arrangement, Natco Pharma, which received CDSCO approval in February 2026, is providing manufacturing capability to Eris Lifesciences, which will leverage its commercial infrastructure and physician relationships across diabetes and endocrinology. “Semaglutide represents one of the most significant therapeutic advances in metabolic care in recent years,” said Amit Bakshi, Chairman and Managing Director of Eris Lifesciences.

The market opportunity is expected to expand following generic entry. India’s GLP-1 market has crossed ₹1,000 crore in annualised sales, and analysts at Systematix Research estimate that generic semaglutide could create an incremental opportunity of over ₹5,000 crore in the next 12 to 15 months.

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Prices are expected to decline from current levels of ₹10,000–₹12,000 per month to around ₹3,500–₹4,000, improving affordability in a largely out-of-pocket market. However, the segment is expected to remain a branded generics market, with prescriptions driven by physician preference.

Adherence is a concern, according to a systematic review published in the BMJ by researchers at the University of Oxford in January 2026, which found that around half of patients on GLP-1 therapies discontinue treatment within 12 months. Those who discontinue tend to regain weight over time.

“We are seeing growing patient interest in this therapy, and improved accessibility will help address unmet needs,” said Dr Unnikrishnan A G, Chief Endocrinologist and CEO, Chellaram Diabetes Institute.

Industry observers said supply may be limited in the initial phase due to manufacturing complexity and device requirements. “Semaglutide requires specialised manufacturing processes and prefilled injection pen delivery systems, which could limit how quickly companies expand volumes in the first phase,” said Salil Kallianpur, a pharma industry observer.

Alongside partnerships, some companies are choosing to launch independently. Sun Pharmaceutical Industries and Dr Reddy’s Laboratories are expected to enter with integrated manufacturing and marketing capabilities, while Mankind Pharma plans to introduce its product under the brand Samakind. Alkem Laboratories has secured approval, and Biocon and Cipla are evaluating their launch strategies.

