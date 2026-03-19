Sun Pharma, Dr Reddy's, Zydus, Mankind among first movers as India's semaglutide market opens post patent expiry

When Novo Nordisk's patent on semaglutide expires on March 20, domestic pharma giants like Sun Pharma, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Zydus Lifesciences, Lupin and Mankind Pharma will be among the first at the counter, with Day 1 launches planned in what analysts estimate could become a Rs 5,000 crore market in the next 12 to 15 months.

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At least 50 generic versions of the drug are expected to enter the Indian market, according to industry estimates. When the diabetes drug sitagliptin went off patent in 2022, nearly 100 branded versions appeared within a year, a pattern that may repeat here.

Semaglutide, a GLP-1 receptor agonist used for blood sugar control and weight management, is sold by Novo Nordisk under the brands Ozempic and Wegovy. The global semaglutide market is estimated at over Rs 2.5 lakh crore and is projected to cross Rs 4.5 lakh crore over the next five years, according to Mordor Intelligence. In India, the GLP-1 market has already crossed Rs 1,000 crore in annualised sales. According to Systematix Research analysts Vishal Manchanda, Virti Shah and Rushank Mody, generic semaglutide could create an incremental opportunity of over Rs 5,000 crore in the next 12 to 15 months, with 10 to 15 players expected to participate in the first phase.

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Investment bank Jefferies has separately estimated the market could eventually reach $1 billion domestically with the right pricing and uptake.

Sun Pharma, backed by manufacturing scale and one of the largest domestic field forces in the industry, is expected to be among the first to reach physicians. The company will launch under the brand names Noveltreat and Sematrinity. "Obesity and diabetes have emerged as two of the most pressing health challenges confronting India and GLP-1 based therapies can play a meaningful role in addressing this growing burden," said Kirti Ganorkar, Managing Director, Sun Pharma.

Dr Reddy's Laboratories has secured approval and is committing to a Day 1 launch, positioning semaglutide within a broader metabolic portfolio. "We would be launching the product on day one in India," said M V Ramana, CEO, Branded Markets, India and Emerging Markets, Dr Reddy's Laboratories.

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Zydus Lifesciences is emerging as a manufacturing and supply anchor through partnerships with Lupin and Torrent Pharmaceuticals, combining production capabilities with established prescription reach. Zydus will enter with multiple brands under the partnership arrangement.

"Our partnership with Zydus to market semaglutide injection in India is a significant step in strengthening our commitment to providing advanced treatment options," said Lupin Managing Director Nilesh Gupta.

Mankind Pharma is launching Samakind, its generic version of semaglutide, on Day 1, using its strong network across cities and smaller towns. The company is positioning the drug across diabetes, obesity, heart care and gynaecology.

Alkem Laboratories has also secured approval. Biocon and Cipla have indicated they are evaluating launch timelines and pricing strategies.

Current therapy costs of around Rs 10,000 to Rs 12,000 per month are expected to fall sharply, with industry analysts expecting starter dose prices to drop to Rs 3,500 to Rs 4,000 per month, a reduction of more than 50%.

"Usually, prices come down to one-third to one-fifth of the innovator product. Monthly volumes increase three to five times for the first five to six months and then stabilise," said Sheetal Sapale, Vice President, Commercial, Pharmarack.

The country has more than 100 million people living with diabetes, with a large proportion outside effective treatment or not under adequate glycaemic control. "We are seeing growing patient interest in this therapy, and improved accessibility will help address unmet needs," said Dr Unnikrishnan A G, Chief Endocrinologist and CEO, Chellaram Diabetes Institute. Early adoption is expected to remain diabetes-led, with weight-loss demand building gradually and concentrated initially in urban, self-paying segments.

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Novo Nordisk has also moved to protect its position. The company has partnered with Abbott in India to commercialise semaglutide under an additional brand, expanding its distribution network ahead of generic competition. "Semaglutide represents one of the most significant scientific advancements in diabetes care in recent decades," said Vikrant Shrotriya, Managing Director, Novo Nordisk India.

Even at these reduced levels, affordability will remain a challenge in India's largely out-of-pocket healthcare system. Sustained adoption at scale will require further price compression over time, health experts have said.

"Semaglutide requires specialised manufacturing processes and prefilled injection pen delivery systems, which could limit how quickly companies expand volumes in the first phase. Companies with peptide manufacturing capabilities and established chronic therapy field forces are expected to gain early advantage," said Salil Kallianpur, pharma industry observer.