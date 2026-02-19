What is driving global life sciences investment into Telangana?

As multinational pharmaceutical and biotech companies expand operations beyond traditional Western and East Asian hubs, the southern Indian state of Telangana is attracting fresh commitments across vaccines, consumer healthcare, analytics and laboratory infrastructure, reinforcing Hyderabad’s position as a life sciences cluster in India. Telangana accounts for about one-third of India’s pharmaceutical production and nearly one-fifth of the country’s pharmaceutical exports, with Hyderabad at the centre of this activity.

Recent investment announcements by companies from France, Indonesia and the United States indicate that global firms are choosing to deepen their presence in the state rather than treat it as a peripheral manufacturing base. Hyderabad is home to more than 800 pharmaceutical and life sciences companies, spanning bulk drugs, formulations, biologics, and vaccines.

The announcements were made during BioAsia 2026 in Hyderabad, where policymakers and industry leaders gathered to discuss growth in advanced therapies, biologics, digital health and manufacturing. Genome Valley, spread across roughly 2,000 acres on the city’s outskirts, hosts over 200 biotech and pharmaceutical companies from multiple countries and remains the anchor of the state’s life sciences ecosystem. The state government said that the fourth phase of the Genome Valley will be expanded in over 100 acres with state-of-the-art infrastructure facilities.

Opella Healthcare, a France-headquartered consumer healthcare company spun off from Sanofi, announced the expansion of its global capability centre operations in Hyderabad with a 42,000 sq. ft. facility. The expansion is expected to generate up to 500 jobs within a year.

Indonesia’s Vaksindo Animal Health Pvt Ltd, a division of JAPFA, will establish a BSL-3 vaccine manufacturing facility in Genome Valley to produce vaccines for poultry, cattle, swine, and aquaculture.

US-based Tredence Inc is setting up a dedicated healthcare and life sciences analytics hub in Hyderabad, spanning about 18,000 sq. ft., to support global operations.

Rx Propellant (RxP) unveiled plans to develop a life sciences campus in Genome Valley comprising more than one million square feet of laboratory infrastructure across nearly 12 acres, to be delivered in phases over six years.

Swiss pharmaceutical major Novartis also marked 25 years of its global capability centre presence in India, noting that Hyderabad is its largest centre globally outside its Basel headquarters.

Telangana’s Next-Gen Life Sciences Policy 2026–30, presented earlier this year at the World Economic Forum in Davos, focuses on advanced manufacturing, cell and gene therapies, clinical research and digital health. The state has attracted close to ₹73,000 crore in life sciences investments in recent years and has set a target of drawing $25 billion in investments and generating 500,000 jobs in the sector by 2030.

A. Revanth Reddy, Chief Minister of Telangana, said the state’s growth strategy is centred on international collaboration and global investment. “Telangana has established itself as a global leader in life sciences, pharmaceuticals, and healthcare. The Next Gen Life Sciences Policy 2026–30 emphasises that future growth will be driven by cross-border collaboration, international capital, and shared innovation,” he said.

The government said Telangana is “developing a future-ready ecosystem that transforms scientific breakthroughs into practical healthcare solutions for India and the global community.”

“The state’s new life sciences policy emphasises frontier science and advanced manufacturing, including cell and gene therapies, peptides, and precision fermentation. The policy aims to strengthen capabilities in emerging therapies and advanced production systems,” Sridhar Babu, Minister for IT, Electronics and Communications, and Industries and Commerce, said.

“It aims to bolster the ecosystem in clinical research, pharma services, diagnostics, medical electronics, and digital health, positioning Telangana as a global destination for life sciences investment,” he said.