WHO recommends national stockpiles for radiological and nuclear emergencies

Taking cue from lack of preparedness and response to COVID-19 pandemic, the World Health Organization (WHO) has recommended member countries to compose a national stockpile of medical countermeasures for radiation emergencies, with an emphasis on pharmaceuticals.

The recommendation assumes significance for India, as the country has had several radiation emergencies in the past. The WHO in its document titled-- National stockpiles for radiological and nuclear emergencies: policy advice--released last week stated that a stockpile should reflect the national risk profile and must be of the appropriate size according to the scenarios for which the stockpile will probably be used. Typically, a national stockpile for radiation emergencies includes specific pharmaceuticals, Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and special devices, the apex global public health agency said.

The pharmaceutical elements of a stockpile for radiation emergencies, the WHO explained, are those medical supplies required in emergencies involving external and internal over-exposure to ionising radiation to either prevent or reduce potential exposure or to manage health consequences of the exposure that has already occurred.

They typically include KI tablets (Stable iodine), decorporating agents (a chelator treating toxic metal exposure), alkylating agents (destroys the DNA in cancer cells), cytokines and growth factors, antiemetics (a drug that is effective against vomiting and nausea), anti-diarrhoeal agents and antimicrobial agents as per WHO.

Cytokines are small proteins that help in controlling the growth and activity of other immune system cells and blood cells. Growth factors are naturally occurring substances which are capable of stimulating cell proliferation and wound healing.

“Novel formulations of standard therapies, new therapeutics, repurposed drugs and formulations, stem cell therapies and emerging procedures for removal of internal contaminants will eventually become commercially available which should be considered for the future use in national stockpiles,” WHO said.

The WHO document has recommended that a variety of specialist skills are necessary to establish a radiation stockpile, including health-care providers trained in radiation medicine and/or emergency medicine, laboratory specialists, pharmacists, emergency response coordinators, logisticians and communications experts.

“National health authorities, health-care facilities, pharmaceutical suppliers and logistics, civil defence and emergency services each have specific responsibilities with regard to the multiple aspects of stockpiles development, maintenance and usage. These include developing appropriate national legislation, setting us the financing and acquisition routes, arrangements for maintenance, storage, transport, deployment, replenishment of stockpiles, as well as monitoring and evaluation of their use,” said the WHO document, adding that coordination among local, regional and national emergency response stakeholders and stockpile managers is essential to ensure that stockpiles are functional and rapidly accessible in an emergency.

According to the International Health Regulations (2005), all countries should establish national capacity and secure resources for responding to health emergencies; however, preparedness for radiation emergencies is consistently reported as the weakest area of preparedness in many countries.

In 2021, the 74th World Health Assembly called for building the required capacity, capability and resources, including establishment of national stockpiles of the drugs and supplies necessary for managing human exposure to radiation or ensuring that such stockpiles could be accessed elsewhere.

There have been several incidents of radiation emergencies in India ranging from Mayapuri radiation leak in Delhi in 2010, Bhopal gas tragedy in 1984 to the Kalpakkam case in October 2022 where in almost 100 kg radioactive sodium at the fast breeder reactor leaked into a purification cabin and similar incident in Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh in 2020 when the leak from the LG Polymers plant killed at least 11 persons as the authorities were not prepared for the emergency.



Also read: What is driving growth for pharma major Eris Lifesciences?

Also read: Hindustan Antibiotics to procure rapid antigen kits from LordsMed; to supply to govt centres in India