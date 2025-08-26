Why Jemperli and Zejula will be key assets in GSK’s India oncology portfolio?

British pharmaceutical giant GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) has entered India’s oncology space with the launch of two advanced therapies, Jemperli (dostarlimab) and Zejula (niraparib), in a move that goes beyond simple portfolio expansion. The launch brings precision therapies to gynaecological cancers, a segment where treatment gaps have persisted for years, and aligns GSK’s global oncology ambitions with one of the fastest-growing pharmaceutical markets in the world.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Gynaecological cancers are among the most common cancers affecting women in India, with endometrial and ovarian cancers ranking among the top three malignancies. According to Globocan, by 2045, the incidence of endometrial cancer in India is expected to rise by 78% and ovarian cancer by 69%. Late diagnosis further complicates treatment, with nearly a quarter of endometrial cancer patients identified at an advanced stage, when therapeutic options are limited and outcomes are poor.

Jemperli, India’s first and only approved PD-1 immunotherapy for the second-line treatment of mismatch repair-deficient (dMMR)/microsatellite instability-high (MSI-H) advanced or recurrent endometrial cancer, works by blocking the PD-1 pathway, allowing the immune system to recognise and attack cancer cells more effectively. Evidence from the GARNET trial demonstrates an objective response rate of 45.5%, with a 93.3% and 83.7% probability of maintained response at 12 and 24 months, respectively, alongside a manageable safety profile.

Advertisement

“Jemperli specifically offers significant clinical benefits over existing treatment options in endometrial cancer and is expected to develop into a meaningful asset over the next few years,” said Vishal Manchanda, Senior Vice President–Institutional Research at Systematix, a stock broking firm.

Zejula, meanwhile, is the only once-daily oral PARP inhibitor approved in India as first-line monotherapy maintenance for all biomarker types in advanced ovarian cancer. Data from the PRIMA trial indicate durable, long-term remission in women with newly diagnosed advanced ovarian cancer, including those at high risk of progression. Its convenient once-daily oral regimen also reduces the burden of hospital visits, offering patients a simpler treatment experience. Dr. Shalini Menon, EVP – Medical Affairs, GSK India, said, “Gynaecological cancers represent a growing public health challenge in India, especially among women above the age of 50, and those with obesity and metabolic syndrome. Jemperli introduces immunotherapy into the treatment paradigm for advanced or recurrent endometrial cancer, offering a targeted option for patients with dMMR tumours. Zejula expands access to a convenient, first-line maintenance therapy in advanced ovarian cancer.”

Advertisement

The launch of these therapies marks a strategic milestone for GSK in India. “The launch of Jemperli and Zejula marks a pivotal moment for GSK in India, as we foray into oncology with a strong focus on innovation-led, high-impact therapies,” said Bhushan Akshikar, Managing Director, GSK India. “These therapies address a critical unmet need in gynaecological cancers in India and represent meaningful progress in women’s cancer care. With this launch, we are strengthening our long-term commitment to build the specialty medicine portfolio in India.” Both molecules are already approved in over 40 countries, including the US, UK, and EU, and GSK is participating in ongoing Indian clinical trials to explore the potential of dostarlimab in other cancers such as non-small cell lung, head and neck, and colorectal cancers.

The launch comes at a time when India’s oncology market is projected to grow rapidly. According to Technavio, the market could expand by USD 2.01 billion between 2024 and 2029, at a compound annual growth rate of 19.8%. GSK enters a competitive landscape that includes Sun Pharma, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, and Torrent Pharmaceuticals, which have strong portfolios in generic oncology drugs.

GSK’s focus on targeted therapies positions it differently in a market increasingly shifting towards precision medicine. To further support patient access, the company is introducing the ‘Phoenix’ Patient Support Program, offering comprehensive assistance to those receiving Jemperli and Zejula.