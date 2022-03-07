Zydus receives DCGI approval for new drug Oxemia; what you need to know

Gujarat-based pharma company Zydus Lifesciences on Monday received the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) approval for its new drug application for a first-of-its-kind oral treatment for anemia associated with Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) – Oxemia (Desidustat).

The new drug is an oral, small molecule hypoxia-inducible factor-prolyl hydroxylase (HIF-PH) inhibitor, the drug firm said in a statement.



Desidustat showed good safety profile, improved iron mobilization and LDL-C reduction in CKD patients in DREAM-D and DREAM-ND Phase III clinical trials, conducted in approximately 1,200 subjects. Desidustat provides CKD patients with an oral convenient therapeutic option for the treatment of anemia. The pharma major did not, however, declare the cost per dose if the drug is available in the market.



“After more than a decade of research and development into the science of HIF-PH inhibitors, results have demonstrated that Oxemia addresses this unmet need and additionally reduces hepcidin, inflammation and enables better iron mobilization. This advancement offers ease of convenience for the patient and will also reduce the disease burden by providing treatment at an affordable cost, thereby improving the quality of life for patients suffering from Chronic Kidney Disease,” Chairman of Zydus Lifesciences Pankaj Patel said.



Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) is a progressive medical condition characterised by a gradual loss of kidney function and is accompanied by comorbidities like anemia, cardiovascular diseases (hypertension, heart failure and stroke), diabetes mellitus, eventually leading to kidney failure.



Shares of Zydus Cadila on Monday was trading 3.28 per cent lower at Rs 334.60 apiece on BSE at 10:00 hours.