NHRCL invites bid for Rs 20,000 crore Ahmedabad-Mumbai bullet train project

The National High Speed Rail Corporation (NHRSCL) has invited bids for the 237 km out of 508 km-long Ahmedabad-Mumbai bullet train project, as per media report.

The project, which is the biggest contract for civil construction in India, would cost about Rs 20,000 crore and the successful bidder will have to complete the work in 44 months, the Economic Times quoted sources as saying.

NHRSCL is a joint venture of Government of India and participating state governments for implementing high-speed rail projects.

According to the leading daily, only few Indian infrastructure companies, such as L&T and AFCON can bid for the project. Also, they would need to have a joint venture with Japanese companies like Hitachi Construction and Mitsubishi Construction, industry sources told ET.

Besides, Japanese firms can also independently bid for the works considering their vast experience, it reported.

According to the agreement with the Japanese Funding Agency, JICA, only Indian and Japanese construction firms are qualified to put their bids.

The tender document published on Friday stated that the companies will have to submit their bids with Rs 200 crore security amount. "Usually, the bid security amount is about 1% of the project cost. Hence, the works would involve around Rs 20,000 crore investment or expenditure", said a government official, who has been involved in rolling out of mega infrastructure projects.

The official target of the completion of India's first high-speed rail line project is 2023. While the train is designed to operate at a speed of 350 kilometres per hour, it will be running at a maximum speed of 320 kilometres, cutting down the travel time between Mumbai and Ahmedabad by 5 hours. As of now, the fastest train on this route takes around seven hours.

Mumbai-Ahmedabad line will have 12 stations, BKC, Thane, Virar, Boisar, Vapi, Bilimora, Surat, Bharuch, Vadodara, Anand, Ahmedabad and Sabarmati.

