scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
INDUSTRY
Aditya Birla Group bets big on metals: Hindalco to invest Rs 45,000 cr in next 3-4 yrs, announces KM Birla

Feedback

Aditya Birla Group bets big on metals: Hindalco to invest Rs 45,000 cr in next 3-4 yrs, announces KM Birla

Speaking at the Hindalco masterbrand event and the company's new logo launch, Birla highlighted key expansion plans, including the establishment of India’s first copper foil facility for EVs. 

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Aditya Birla group unveiled a new brand identity for Hindalco Aditya Birla group unveiled a new brand identity for Hindalco

Aditya Birla Group Chairperson Kumar Mangalam Birla on Thursday announced that Hindalco will be investing Rs 45,000 crore across the aluminium, copper, and specialty alumina businesses over the next three to four years to strengthen both upstream operations and next-generation high-precision engineered products.

Speaking at the Hindalco masterbrand event and the company's new logo launch, Birla highlighted key expansion plans, including the establishment of India’s first copper foil facility for EVs. 

"In copper, the company is the second-largest producer of copper rods outside China and we are on track to surpass 1 million tonnes of refined copper production. Meanwhile, our alumina business has scaled from 3,000 tonnes to 3.7 million tonnes, placing us among the world’s top three players in specialty alumina," Birla said.

Hindalco Industries, the flagship company of the Aditya Birla Group, is also investing Rs 2,000 crore to set up India's first large-scale copper and e-waste recycling facility near its Birla Copper unit in Pakhajan, Gujarat. The facility aims to produce 50,000 tonnes of low-carbon copper annually.

In Odisha, Hindalco has pioneered a 100MW renewable energy solution for aluminium smelting, integrating wind, solar, and pumped hydro storage to ensure stable round-the-clock energy supply. The company is also focussing in EV mobility, renewable energy, energy storage, semiconductors, and high-end electronics.

Another focus area of the company is defence and aerospace. Birla said that their partnership with India’s defence sector is to support in national security and self-reliance. These metals are used on land, in the air, and at sea —in armoured transport, aerospace, and marine applications.

The company is also developing hard alloy products for defence and working with  ISRO on components for Chandrayaan and Mangalyaan. 

Hindalco is a mini-conglomerate with 52 plants across 10  countries, producing a diverse portfolio of high-quality products.

Published on: Mar 20, 2025, 8:05 PM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement