After Phuket-Delhi pilot tests positive, Air India to conduct psychoactive substance test for all pilots

In an internal message to pilots, the airlines said they would carry out a full screening for substances or medications not permitted under prevailing regulations.

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WHERE WILL THE TESTS TAKE PLACE?

The screening will be conducted alongside training at the Gurugram Academy. It will also be carried out post-flight at flight briefing centres, airline offices or locations provided by the respective bases.

The airlines said the initiative was being undertaken proactively to maintain the highest safety standards and reassure passengers, stakeholders and the wider community.

On August 4, Air India flight AI2379, operated by an Airbus A320, suddenly lost around 300 feet in altitude amid mid-air turbulence while flying from Phuket to Delhi.

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The aircraft had 145 people on board, including 137 passengers and eight crew members. At least 24 people were injured. The pilot-in-command later tested positive for a psychoactive substance in a confirmatory screening test. Sources said the substance was marijuana.

