The Centre has imposed new import restrictions on select categories of platinum jewellery, tightening the trade rules for the precious metal until April 30, 2026, according to a notification issued by the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) on Monday.

"The import policy of platinum jewellery is revised from Free to Restricted, with immediate effect till April 30, 2026," the DGFT said in its circular. Importers will now be required to obtain a licence from the DGFT before bringing such items into the country.

The move aims to bring platinum jewellery under the same level of scrutiny as certain silver jewellery, which was restricted in September until March 31, 2026, to prevent misuse of India’s free trade agreement (FTA) with ASEAN countries, particularly Thailand.

The earlier silver restrictions were introduced after authorities found importers routing bulk quantities of unstudded jewellery from Thailand under concessional tariff norms. India’s FTA with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) allows duty-free or lower-duty access for certain goods, which the government believes was being exploited to push high-value precious metal imports.

Under the new notification, all platinum jewellery imports — including unstudded and semi-finished ornaments — will now require prior authorisation.

The decision forms part of the government’s broader effort to curb non-essential imports, preserve foreign exchange reserves, and ensure fair trade practices under bilateral and regional trade agreements.

