Boeing lays off up to 180 employees at Bengaluru tech centre amid global job cuts

Boeing has laid off up to 180 employees from its engineering and technology centre in Bengaluru as part of a broader global workforce reduction, news agency PTI reported, citing a source.

The job cuts were implemented during the December quarter of 2024 at the Boeing India Engineering Technology Center (BIETC), the report said, adding that the exercise was part of a strategic adjustment and involved “limited positions.”

While there has been no official statement from the US aerospace major, the source noted that Boeing ensured “no adverse impact on customers or government operations.”

“Strategic adjustments were made affecting limited positions while ensuring no adverse impact on customers or government operations,” the source told PTI. “While some roles have been removed, new positions have also been created.”

The source added that reductions in India were “more measured” and carried out with a “clear focus on maintaining customer service, safety, and quality standards.”

Boeing, which employs around 7,000 people in India, is facing several headwinds globally. Last year, the company announced a 10 per cent reduction in its global workforce.

India remains a key market for Boeing, with sourcing from the country amounting to around $1.25 billion annually through a supplier network of more than 300 vendors, according to the company’s website.

The Bengaluru and Chennai centres of BIETC handle complex and advanced aerospace engineering work. Boeing’s wholly-owned engineering and technology campus in Bengaluru is one of its largest investments outside the United States.