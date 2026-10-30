BT BIG STORY: Can 'slasher' Walsh steer IndiGo through cost turbulence?

Walsh, known in the global aviation industry as “Slasher” Walsh for his cost-cutting strategies, said IndiGo already has an efficient cost base compared with competitors such as Air India. Rather than undertake major cost-cutting measures, the airline would look to trim some expenses.

Read More: IndiGo recovers only 60% of fuel cost surge, warns of higher costs in Q3

“Airlines across the world, including IndiGo, have responded through capacity and network adjustments and pricing actions, but cost pressures remain elevated. IndiGo has been able to recover only 60% of the cost by increasing fuel surcharge and ticket prices,” he said, indicating that the airline would raise fares further to offset record-high jet fuel prices.

Airfare hike

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Walsh said the airline would seek to minimise fare increases, citing IndiGo’s low-fare model and its role in driving growth in India’s aviation market. “But we have no choice but to look to increase fares in an effort to offset some of the very significant increase that we’ve seen in the fuel bill,” he said.

The airline has increased fuel surcharges twice on both domestic and international routes.

“Obviously, we want to try and minimise the increase in fares that we are encountering. It has always been the case that India stimulates a lot of additional growth through the low fare that IndiGo has been able to offer in the market," he said.

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IndiGo withdrew its wet-leased widebody operations on international routes from October 25 as part of its strategy to optimise operating costs. Walsh reiterated that international expansion remained on the agenda, but not at the expense of domestic growth.

“We have been very agile in network restructuring and capacity management. We have seen the positive impact of capacity adjustment in our financial performance,” he explained.

Looking ahead, Walsh said oil-price volatility was likely to persist as the aviation industry adapted to geopolitical challenges. For FY2027, IndiGo expects capacity to grow in the low single digits.

With the festive season underway, the company expects air travel demand to rise in the current quarter.

“We are going into the current quarter, the third quarter is traditionally strong during the festive season so you know we'll look at measures that are appropriate but I continue to be optimistic about the long-term growth opportunities,” he said.

Growing losses

IndiGo reported a net loss of Rs 1,879 crore for the quarter ended September, marking its third consecutive quarterly loss. The airline attributed the loss to exceptionally high fuel costs and a seasonally soft period. Fuel costs rose 67.2% year-on-year to nearly Rs 9,967 crore, with higher fuel surcharges and other measures offsetting only 60% of the cost increase.

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“Our pricing actions and disciplined capacity deployment, together with a 5% reduction in industry seats, supported stronger revenue performance. However, due to the elevated cost environment, we reported a net loss of 19 billion rupees. Our liquidity remains strong, with free cash of around 399 billion rupees, positioning us to navigate near-term volatility while retaining the flexibility to invest in our long-term growth priorities,” he said.

Walsh said the rise in fuel costs was driven not only by crude oil prices but also by a sharp increase in the premium jet fuel commands over crude, known as the crack spread.

“I've been in this industry 47 years. I've seen what I call track fuel costs. I've never seen anything like this. The crack spread, which has historically averaged around 21-22%, was expected to average about 65% this year,” he said. He attributed the increase to disruptions in refining capacity and warned that fuel costs could remain high for some time.

Between 50% and 60% of IndiGo’s non-fuel costs are dollar-denominated, adding to cost pressures as the rupee weakens against the dollar.

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Ancillary and cargo revenue

Beyond ticket sales, IndiGo is seeking to boost ancillary revenue by offering customers more choices, making add-on services easier to access through its digital channels and adjusting pricing. Cargo revenue grew 37% year-on-year during the quarter.

Walsh highlighted further revenue opportunities in IndiGo’s premium product, Stretch, which has been launched on 23 sectors, as well as in ancillary services and cargo.

“We have seen a growth in average passenger ancilliary revenue rising from Rs 525 to Rs 590 in the second quarter,” he said.

IndiGo carried 27.5 million passengers in the September quarter, down 4.7% from the same period last year. Capacity declined 1%, while the passenger load factor fell 2.2 percentage points to 80.3%. Yield, which measures revenue earned per passenger kilometre, rose 34.3% despite the lower load factor.

“High airfare and rising demand during the festive season in the third quarter show positive signals for the airlines. I sense that IndiGo is not adding much capacity, keeping in mind the requirement of pilots for the winter capacity to avoid the fiasco that happened in December last year,” said Gagan Dixit, VP Oil & Gas and Aviation at Elara Capital.

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Future expansion

IndiGo remains on track with its expansion plans as new aircraft are delivered. It plans to launch widebody international operations with A350-900 aircraft, deliveries of which are scheduled to begin in 2028.

During the quarter, IndiGo inducted 22 aircraft from its original order book, all through its entity in GIFT City. Its fleet stood at 442 aircraft at quarter-end.

“I have spoken about the opportunity in India on many occasions, and I continue to believe it represents one of the most compelling aviation markets in the world. Continued investment in infrastructure, increasing connectivity and the growing importance of air travel within the broader economy provide a strong foundation for long-term demand,” he said.

