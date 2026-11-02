BT BIG STORY: How women are moving Indian logistics forward

They are not just driving trucks or making deliveries. While some have been running family transport and logistics businesses for decades, others are taking charge of warehouses and supply chains, bringing technology into traditional enterprises and taking on P&L responsibilities.

One such woman is Jani, a fourth-generation entrepreneur and elder of the two daughters of Tushar Jani, a pioneer of India’s express freight sector who co-founded Blue Dart Express and leads the SCA Group. Jani had the family name and a background as a management consultant in Washington DC to back her up, but her journey on the ground in Indian logistics began with a 50-sq. ft. office and a 620-sq. ft. warehouse. “As a first-time entrepreneur, going to the bathroom between two trucks for years, I learnt so much. Those experiences shaped the way I think about business and my role in it.”

Advertisement

Her credibility, she says, did not come from the boardroom but operations. “It came from the boys and girls who were loading our trucks and running machines on the warehouse floor,” she says. “After judging me for the first two hours, they didn’t care about my gender. They cared about the hard work I was putting in. Once the ground respects you, especially in logistics, there is very little room for management to question you.”

Jani’s experience, and those of others, shows credibility still has to be earned in an industry where women remain a minority. Women accounted for just 7% of the workforce across 18 NSE-listed logistics companies that reported gender data, according to SheMoves Logistics, a 2025 report by Udaiti Foundation and CII. The number has moved up by just one percentage point in three years. Pertinently, across these 18 companies, 44% had one woman in key management, but none had more than one.

And while daughters in family enterprises have become prominent, Pooja Sharma Goyal, CEO and Founder, Udaiti Foundation, cautions against treating the trend as an industry-wide norm. “A daughter can inherit the business, but she doesn’t inherit her father’s network along with it,” she says.

Advertisement

Build Your Own Door

Kanika Tekriwal, founder of private aviation company JetSetGo, exemplifies a leader who built her business without the backing of a family enterprise. She remembers walking into her first sales meeting and being asked if she was there to serve tea and coffee. In other meetings, people would speak to the men around her instead of speaking to her directly.

“When I entered aviation, I was young, I was a woman, and I was entering an industry that was largely dominated by men who had spent decades in it,” she says. “In the beginning, I had to prove that I belonged in the room before I could even start talking about the business.” Her early years taught her that credibility cannot come from “trying to look like you belong. It has to come from knowing your business better than anyone expects you to”. Tekriwal, who graduated in economics from Mumbai University and worked in aviation before setting up JetSetGo, learnt the business from the ground up—aircraft, operations, regulations, economics, maintenance, chartering, customer behaviour and, eventually, aircraft management.

Advertisement

Rather than spending time trying to win arguments with those who doubted her, she focused on competence. “Confidence without competence doesn’t last. Know your numbers. Know your customer. Understand your industry. Do the hard work that nobody sees.”

Rejection was part of the process. When she struggled to convince early investors, she learnt to build the business around economics. “Sometimes not getting the money you wanted forces you to become more resourceful, understand your customer better and build a fundamentally stronger business,” she says.

For Tekriwal, the lesson is about creating your own route. “Build something valuable. Be persistent. Learn quickly. Take calculated risks. And if the door still does not open? Sometimes the answer is not to knock harder on the same door—it is to build another door.”

On the other hand, Reema Kothari joined her family business nearly 14 years ago, but she, too, had to establish her authority from ground up. “Some journeys begin with ambition. Mine began with admiration (for her father Ashok Kothari),” says Kothari, who is Partner at Reema Transport Pvt Ltd. and Chairperson of the Women’s Wing at the All India Transport Welfare Association (AITWA). “My parents never made us feel that being daughters made us any less capable. This was never about gender. It was about legacy and love.”

Advertisement

Yet, inside the business, establishing authority was a different matter. “People were not accustomed to taking instructions from a young woman.” Her decisions were frequently double-checked with senior partners. The workplace did not even have separate washrooms for women. “That may sound small today, but it was symbolic of the environment I was entering.”Her response was to modernise the business. She introduced formal SOPs, technology and structured business development, and pushed into cold-chain logistics—a move that proved vital during Covid-19.

Over time, she says, the questions changed from “Why should we listen to Reema?” to “What does Reema think?” That, she believes, is what real acceptance looks like: not women being treated as exceptions, but leaders being recognised for what they bring to the table.

The same shift in perception is visible in the experience of Chaitaly Mehta, Director, EKF Global Logistics Pvt Ltd, who has spent nearly three decades in logistics. A third-generation customs broker and second-generation freight forwarder, Mehta joined her family business 29 years ago. While her surname opened doors, it could not keep them open.

Advertisement

“Our industry is full of ‘nepo kids’, but only the toughest and the ones who work hard survive,” she says. “Your name can only take you that far.” It took her nearly two decades to become visible within the sector. “If you want to be recognised, you need to be visible. Your work will open doors, but you also have to talk about your work,” she says. Her training was deliberately hands-on. Her father created no special path for her; she had to generate revenue, cover overheads, and spend years working in the cargo complex. For a long time, she was the only woman regularly handling operations on the floor.

For her, visibility also meant participating in industry associations, writing, and leadership responsibilities. She now heads the Women’s Wing of the Federation of Freight Forwarders’ Associations in India, which has grown from four women in 2021-2022 to over 100 currently. Today, she sees more women taking seats on managing committees and running own businesses.

For Kruti Jobanputra, Director at JWC Logistics Park and JWR Logistics, understanding that ground reality became the foundation of her leadership. When she joined JWC Logistics Park in 2005, she started at the ground level in operations, a space then almost entirely male. “I believe starting from the ground level was one of the most valuable experiences of my career as it helped me understand the business from the inside out,” she says.

As her responsibilities expanded across business development, strategy and executive leadership, her message to young women remained constant: do not assume operations are not for you. “Understanding operations is one of the strongest foundations for becoming a successful logistics leader,” she says. “Don't feel that you have to behave like someone else to succeed. Know your business, be confident in your decisions, stay approachable and let your performance speak for you.”

For Anamika Jain, CEO of AAJ Supply Chain Management, the understanding of logistics came from seeing what the business could become. When she first encountered logistics, she viewed it as a tactical business. That changed after visiting modern international warehouses around 2010. “I realised it’s a science and there is tremendous potential for value addition,” she says. Jain built her credibility by focusing on merit and operational excellence. “I always made sure my work preceded me, so I was judged on the merit of what we can do or have done.”

Jain notes that modern logistics rewards foresight, structure, and proactive management over crisis response. “The best teams are the ones which do not have to fire fight,” Jain says.

Basic Barriers

The women who have made it in logistics also reveal why many others never enter—or leave before reaching leadership. “When we started building modern warehouses, I insisted that women would be on the floor, and that there would be proper, separate toilets for them,” says Jani.

Women were trained as machine operators too. “Women are here to stay. They’re not going to be consigned to a pretty voice in customer service,” she added.

Kothari encountered a similar problem when she entered Reema Transport. The absence of separate washrooms for women may have seemed like a small operational detail, but to her it was symbolic of the environment she was entering.

Mehta responded to the practical pressures facing women in her own workplace by building flexibility into the organisation, including nursing spaces and period leave. “I’d rather have someone take a day off than have them mess up on a shipment,” she says.

“The first thing we need to recognise is that the jobs are there. What’s missing are the conditions women need to take them up and stay,” says Goyal of Udaiti Foundation.

The barriers are interconnected. “Mobility and safety come first: can she get to work and back safely? Assets are next: does she own a vehicle or a smartphone? Care is third: who looks after her children during a 10-hour shift?” Goyal notes. “Fixing just one rarely changes much.”

The numbers highlight the mobility barrier. A 2025 study by Udaiti Foundation and Quess revealed that 57% of women in the blue- and grey-collar workforce report mobility challenges, while 61% rely on public transport.

Technology can reduce some of the physical demands of logistics and create last-mile opportunities, but it cannot solve infrastructure by itself. “An app can assign a delivery. It can't give a woman a vehicle, a safe route home at 10 pm, or childcare,” says Goyal. Jani sees the business case as straightforward. “We have 50% of the country that is women. It is a direct ROI.”

As logistics becomes more organised and technology-driven, the question is no longer whether women can do the work. The harder question is whether the industry can build the infrastructure, networks, workplaces and leadership pipelines that allow many more women to enter, stay, and progress.