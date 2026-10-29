BT BIG STORY | More sales, less profit: FMCG's margin trap

HUL’s standalone net profit rose 4% year-on-year to Rs 2,790 crore in the July-September quarter, from Rs 2,685 crore. Revenue increased 15% to Rs 18,071 crore, from Rs 15,742 crore. Underlying volumes (the number of packs sold) rose 7%, compared with 5% growth in the April-June quarter and flat volumes in July-September 2025.

The sales uptick at FMCG companies, including HUL, is being driven by a low base, price increases and the reduction in Goods and Services Tax across various categories implemented in September 2025.

Read More: HUL shares slip 3% to hover near 52-week low after Q2 results; details here

Yet, HUL’s EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation) margin fell 140 basis points to 22.6%, while total expenses rose 16%.

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“In the evolving input cost environment, we took calibrated price increases to offset absolute costs while protecting consumer franchise, sustain volumes, and strengthen our market position. Alongside pricing, we also accelerated our savings agenda with a sharper focus on high-impact opportunities,” said Niranjan Gupta, HUL’s chief financial officer.

The maker of Bru coffee and Surf detergent remains upbeat about growth, despite emerging pressures on the rural economy. Some areas are facing drought after below-normal monsoon rainfall this year.

“Certainly monsoon has been below normal. But, today, the impact of agriculture on GDP is relatively low. The question is what really happens to rural wages and there the MSP has been taken up by the government and there is a higher outlay to rural jobs scheme. So, there will be a cushioning of rural wages in the pockets where there is a challenge. Overall, we are continuing to see positive and resilient demand,” noted Priya Nair, managing director and CEO.

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HUL’s results and commentary echo those of other FMCG companies: revenue growth remains strong, but commodity cost pressures are prompting price increases across their portfolios.

Prices of salt, tea, milk and other goods have risen in recent months as companies pass on higher costs to protect margins.

Sunil D’Souza, managing director and CEO of Tata Consumer Products, said the company had raised tea prices by around 8-10% since the April-June quarter, in line with inflation in the category.

“We had guided for a 50-70 bps expansion (in margin) when we started the year. We have seen margin pressure coming through the year, but we have also taken price increases. In salt, from Rs 30 to Rs 32 to Rs 34. So, as we have seen any bit of pressure on costs, we have translated it into price. We remain aggressively focused on expanding margins for the year,” he stated in a call with analysts.

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Manish Tiwary, chairman and managing director of Nestle India, also flagged a challenging environment.

“Rising inflation, particularly food inflation, is a reality. We remain focused on navigating these external challenges through continuous innovation and renovation, sustained investments behind our brands, and an intensified focus on productivity and operational efficiencies to mitigate commodity cost pressures,” he stated.

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In its quarterly update earlier in October, Marico said domestic demand had remained resilient during the quarter, even as the operating environment stayed volatile. “Looking ahead, we remain optimistic on consumption trends, while closely monitoring the evolving inflationary conditions,” the company said.

The maker of Parachute hair oil still expects double-digit consolidated revenue growth and operating profit growth in the mid-twenties for the September quarter.

HDFC Securities analyst Nitin Gupta expects stronger second-quarter revenue growth for FMCG companies, helped by a low base and incremental price hikes. But he warned that margin performance would remain subdued because of inflationary pressures.

HUL executives also warned that further price increases and continued cost savings might be needed as input costs remain elevated.

“We have taken pricing to cover all the input costs. Input costs remain elevated. For us, the focus is to ensure that we do the right amount of pricing to cover costs, go behind savings, whether in procurement and supply chain, efficiencies overall, so that we have the right balance between volume and price,” said Nair.

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Despite the price increases, Nair expressed confidence that sales growth would remain resilient.

“We are talking about detergents, soaps, tea, skincare, shampoos... These are everyday essentials and tend to be essentially low put down price. So, at an overall level, these products tend to be less elastic to pricing as compared to other more discretionary categories,” opined Nair.

Analysts, however, are more cautious about the broader FMCG sector outlook.

Gupta of HDFC Securities warned that earnings pressures could intensify in the coming quarters if costs remain elevated. “With sustained cost headwinds, we may see growth moderation ahead, which, alongside margin strain, could stress FY27 earnings,” he noted.

These concerns have weighed on FMCG stocks, which have faced sustained selling pressure. On Wednesday, October 28, HUL shares fell 2.2% to close at Rs 1,815.80 on the NSE. The stock is down nearly 22% year-to-date as of October 28. Over the same period, Tata Consumer Products is down 15%, Nestle India 10%, Emami 29% and Godrej Consumer more than 30%. By comparison, the benchmark NSE Nifty 50 index is down 13% so far in 2026.

“While volume trends have been stable so far, margin trajectory may not improve as expected with raw material pressures not abating. Hence, despite low double-digit sales growth, earnings growth is unlikely to be exciting or surprise positively for most of the names,” said JM Financial Institutional Securities analyst Mehul Desai on the overall sector expectations for July-September.

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The festive season and rural demand after a weak monsoon will be key to sales growth in the coming quarters. Crude oil prices remained firm at around $115 towards the end of October. If the West Asia conflict drags on and oil prices stay elevated, FMCG companies could face further pressure on margins.