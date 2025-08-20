CCPA fines Rapido ₹10 lakh for misleading ads, orders refunds to consumers

The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has fined ride-hailing platform Rapido ₹10 lakh for running misleading advertisements such as "Guaranteed Auto" and "Auto in 5 min or get ₹50."

The regulator found that Rapido created a false impression of assured service, while the ₹50 benefit was not paid in cash but as "Rapido coins," valid only for seven days and redeemable only against bike rides. The order noted that such restrictions significantly reduced the value of the offer and compelled repeat usage under unfair conditions.

CCPA highlighted that the ads ran for 548 days (1.5 years) in multiple languages across 120+ cities, amplifying their misleading impact. Between June 2024 and July 2025, Rapido faced over 1,200 consumer complaints, half of which remained unresolved. Complaints ranged from overcharging and non-refunds to driver misconduct and non-fulfilment of cashback promises.

In its order, the authority said Rapido had engaged in “a practice calculated to mislead consumers by both commission and omission,” overstating service reliability while concealing key conditions.

Along with the fine, Rapido has been directed to stop the misleading ads immediately, refund the promised ₹50 in full to affected users, and submit a compliance report within 15 days