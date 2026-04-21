India's seafood exports rose to a record Rs 72,325.82 crore ($ 8.28 billion) in FY 2025–26, even as shipments to its largest market, the United States, declined, according to provisional data released by the Marine Products Export Development Authority.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry said export volumes reached 19.32 lakh metric tonnes during the year.

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Frozen shrimp remained the primary growth driver, contributing Rs 47,973.13 crore ($5.51 billion) and accounting for over two-thirds of total export earnings. Shipments of shrimp grew 4.6% in volume and 6.35% in value, reinforcing its dominance in India’s marine exports.

The United States retained its position as the largest export destination, with imports totalling $2.32 billion. However, shipments to the US declined by 19.8% in volume and 14.5% in value, reflecting primarily the impact of reciprocal tariffs.

The fall in US-bound exports was offset by strong growth in other markets. Exports to China, the second-largest destination, rose 22.7% in value and 20.1% in volume. Shipments to the European Union increased 37.9% in value and 35.2% in volume, while exports to Southeast Asia grew by over 36.1% in value and 28.2% in volume.

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Exports to Japan rose 6.55% in value, while shipments to West Asia saw a marginal decline of 0.55%, attributed to regional turmoil towards the end of the financial year.

The ministry said several individual markets recorded strong double-digit growth, indicating a shift towards diversification amid trade headwinds in traditional markets.

On the product side, exports of frozen fish, squid, cuttlefish, dried items and live products showed positive momentum, while chilled products declined. Surimi, fishmeal and fish oil also recorded improved performance.

In terms of logistics, the top five ports - Visakhapatnam Port, Jawaharlal Nehru Port, Cochin Port, Kolkata Port and Chennai Port - accounted for nearly 64% of total export value, underlining their importance in the seafood export supply chain.

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The data points to record export performance driven by shrimp and diversification into newer markets, even as shipments to the US moderated.