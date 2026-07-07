DGCA clears Embraer E-Jets for operations in India

In a boost to regional aviation in the country, Embraer has received the type certification from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) for its E-Jets, including E195-E2, one of the world’s quietest and most fuel-efficient small narrow-body aircraft.

The certification covers multiple aircraft from the E-Jets family, including the E190 and E195.

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A type certificate is mandatory for the operation of any aircraft in India under Rule 50 of the Aircraft Rules, 1937, and it confirms that the aircraft design complies with all applicable safety and airworthiness standards.

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It enables the company to support airlines expanding their networks and opening unique routes by tapping into ‘blue ocean’ opportunities that are too small for a large narrow-body or too far for a turboprop.

The E-Jets are among the most successful aircraft programs in commercial aviation, with more than 1,900 deliveries, and continue to operate worldwide with more than 80 airlines in more than 50 countries.

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The E195-E2 has low operating costs and is the most fuel-efficient small narrowbody aircraft in operation today. It features a modern cabin with 2x2 seating with no middle seats, large overhead bins, and individual passenger service units.

The E175 is already type-certified for India and is operated by Star Air. In February 2026, Adani Defence & Aerospace and Embraer announced an enhanced Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at establishing a Final Assembly Line (FAL) for the E175 regional jet, aligned with India’s Regional Transport Aircraft (RTA) program.

“The E-Jets offer enhanced range of up to 7 hours and performance capabilities to operate from challenging airports with short runways or low pavement strength,” said Adity Shekhar, Regional Vice President, Sales, Embraer.

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Nearly 50 aircraft across 11 different Embraer models are currently in operation in India, spanning commercial aviation, defence, and business aviation. Star Air operates a fleet of 11 Embraer E175 and ERJ145 aircraft.



