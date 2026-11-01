Digi Yatra trials begin for international passengers at 7 airports across India

"Digi Yatra has commenced trials for international passengers at seven airports across India, marking a further step in the adoption of digital technology in the country’s aviation sector," the ministry said in a statement.

Read More: Seamless journeys: Digi Yatra to be extended to 27 more airports by 2027

Which airports will offer Digi Yatra for international flights?

The trials are being conducted at seven airports:

- Delhi

- Bengaluru

- Hyderabad

- Cochin (Kochi)

- Mumbai

- Chennai

- Amritsar

Eligible passengers travelling on select international flights operated by Air India and IndiGo will be able to use Digi Yatra at designated terminal entry points, Security Hold Areas (SHA) and boarding gates, wherever the necessary infrastructure is available.

The ministry clarified that access will be limited to designated airport touchpoints during the trial period.

Advertisement

Who is eligible and how can passengers register?

Unlike the existing domestic Digi Yatra system, the international trial requires eligible Indian passengers to create an e-passport-based Verifiable Credential (VC) through the Digi Yatra mobile application.

The registration involves scanning the Machine Readable Zone (MRZ) of the e-passport, using a compatible smartphone's Near Field Communication (NFC) feature to read the passport's embedded electronic chip, capturing a selfie, and verifying the details.

Once the process is completed, the credential will be stored in the passenger's Digi Yatra wallet on their smartphone and can be used at supported airport checkpoints.

Will Digi Yatra replace passports or immigration checks?

No. The ministry said the international Digi Yatra facility is designed to complement existing airport procedures rather than replace mandatory travel formalities.

Advertisement

"The facility is intended to complement, and not replace, existing travel processes. Passengers must continue to carry their travel documents and complete all mandatory airline document checks, immigration procedures and other applicable travel formalities," the ministry said.

This means passengers will still need to carry valid passports, visas where required, and other travel documents, and complete immigration checks even if they use Digi Yatra for airport entry and boarding-related checkpoints.

The expansion comes as Digi Yatra continues to gain traction across India's domestic aviation network.

According to the ministry, the platform has more than 26.5 million users and has facilitated over 110 million journeys across 39 domestic airports.

The government also plans to extend Digi Yatra to another 25 domestic airports by 2027.