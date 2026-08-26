Dubai airport passenger traffic plunges 31% in first half as Iran war disrupts Gulf travel

The decline came after the war began on February 28, when the US and Israel struck Iran. Tehran responded with attacks on US bases in West Asia and missile strikes on the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia. Gulf countries shut their airspace, disrupting airline operations.

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Traffic Rebounds In Second Quarter

Despite the disruption, passenger traffic improved through the second quarter as airlines gradually restored services.

DXB handled 3.5 million passengers in April, 4.5 million in May, and 5 million in June. The airport handled 13 million passengers during the quarter.

"The first half of the year tested every part of the aviation system, and demonstrated our resilience," Paul Griffiths, CEO of Dubai Airports, said.

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"As capacity steadily returns across the board, demand is responding immediately," he said, adding that the recovery was particularly important for DXB because international transfers account for a significant share of its traffic.

Aircraft movements fell 32.1% to 150,600 during the first half, including 62,500 in the second quarter.

By the end of June, almost 50 international airlines were serving DXB, connecting it to 217 destinations across 99 countries. Load factors were approaching 2025 levels as international connectivity recovered.

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Cargo And Baggage Traffic Also Falls

Cargo volumes fell 28.7% to 751,340 tonnes in the first half. The airport handled 351,716 tonnes in the second quarter.

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DXB processed 30.3 million bags during the first six months, down 28% from a year earlier. It handled 12.7 million bags in the second quarter.

The mishandled baggage rate was 2.7 per 1,000 passengers, below the latest global industry benchmark of about 4.9 per 1,000.

Despite the disruption, the airport said passenger processing remained strong. About 98.98% of departing passengers completed passport control in under 10 minutes, while 98.95% of arriving passengers cleared passport control in under 15 minutes.

About 99.34% of passengers passed through security in under five minutes.

Dubai Airport Expects Stronger Second Half

Dubai Airports expects traffic to strengthen in the second half as airlines restore routes and frequencies.

The airport also expects international transfer traffic to rise as travel advisories ease in key markets. The winter schedule and Dubai's calendar of business, leisure, and sporting events are also expected to support demand.

DXB is continuing work on passenger facilities, self-service options, and biometric systems. It is also expanding remote departures facilities and making changes aimed at improving passenger flow and waiting areas.

"Strong performance across the airport community in recent months has left us well placed to accommodate returning demand, work closely with our airline partners, and reinforce Dubai's position as a leading global hub," Griffiths said.

