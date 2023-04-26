Enthused by industry response, govt deliberating PLI 2.0 for steel sector: Jyotiraditya Scindia

Affirming that the country would achieve the target of doubling steel production from the present 155 million tonnes (MT) to 300 MT by 2030, the government is already looking at rolling out Production Linked Scheme (PLI) 2.0 for the sector, steel minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has said.

“If you look at the trajectory that India has gone through in the past nine years, annual steel production has increased by 50 per cent from 80 million tonnes (MT) in 2013-14 to 121 MT in 2022-23. Additionally, per capita steel consumption has increased by almost 50 per cent to 77 kg per capita today,” Scindia told Business Today during an exclusive interaction.

The bulk 60 per cent of steel demand comes from infrastructure, automobiles and fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG). Under the government’s expansion plan, the capex for the sector has grown to Rs 10 lakh crore from Rs 7 lakh crore. Steel consumption in the world’s second-largest steel producer has grown by 12 per cent.

“Hopefully, in FY23, the sector would have registered a record production of 125 MT of steel. That’s an all-time high for India,” said Scindia.

The steel sector has been growing at a CAGR of 6 per cent, according to official estimates.

“Looking at the capex programmes of the private sector as well as our public sector enterprises, we are very confident of achieving our target of 300 MT production capability in another eight to nine years,” he said.

JSW Steel, which currently has a production capacity of around 28 MT per annum is eyeing to enhance its capacity to 51 MT by FY26 and further to 73 MT by FY31. Similarly, Tata Steel India, which currently has a capacity of producing around 21-22 MT, is eyeing a production capacity of 40 MT by 2030.

Given the government’s thrust on infrastructure, Indian steel producers are looking at enhancing their domestic capacities to capitalise on the huge potential.

Pondering PLI 2.0

Scindia also expressed his satisfaction with the avid response to the government’s Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for the sector.

“We had 27 companies come forward with 57 MoUs, close to Rs 30,000 crore worth of capex allocation, 25 MT of capacity addition and close to 60,000 jobs being created. That’s a great fillip for the specialty steel sector, in which most of the import demand would be coming in,” he stated.

He said the government was currently examining ways of incentivising production in segments where the commodity was either still being imported or further value addition was required.

“We are now looking at the other areas where steel is either being imported or where a lot of value addition is required. Although we are still in the early days of the first PLI scheme, we are certainly thinking of PLI 2.0,” he disclosed.

He was, however, quick to add that the follow-up PLI scheme would be finalised only after completing deep consultations with integrated steel plants and the secondary steel industry.

“From there should emerge the amrit (nectar) of a very thorough, threadbare and granular assessment as to what should go into PLI 2.0. The process has just about started,” he stated.

In addition, the government would also have to work towards addressing the key challenges faced by the sector as companies look to ramp up capacity. For instance, high logistics cost on account of slow-moving trains and high fuel costs in moving materials through roads is often cited by steel producers as a key challenge.

Speaking at an industry conference organised by the apex industry chamber FICCI earlier this month, executive vice president of commercial & logistics centre at JSW Steel, Sanjay Rath highlighted the comparatively slow speed of Indian trains and the high logistics cost as a per cent of GDP. The average speed of cargo trains is around 25 km per hour in India, which is lower than 33 km per hour in the US, he had said while adding that logistics cost as a percentage of GDP was pegged at 14 per cent in India, which was much higher than 8 per cent for the US and 10 per cent for the EU.

The steel industry could, among other things, look at leveraging the upcoming Dedicated Freight Corridors (DFCs) to move the commodity from the major steel-producing regions in western and eastern India to bring down transportation costs.