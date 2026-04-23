EV bias? Ethanol industry flags ‘imbalance’ in draft CAFE-III norms

India’s ethanol industry has flagged concerns over the government’s proposed Corporate Average Fuel Consumption (CAFE-III) norms, arguing that the draft framework tilts heavily in favour of electric vehicles (EVs) and hybrids while underplaying ethanol-based solutions.

In a letter to Petroleum Secretary Dr. Neeraj Mittal, the All India Distillers’ Association (AIDA) said the draft CAFE-III norms for FY28–FY32 appear “strategically imbalanced” in their treatment of different decarbonisation pathways.

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While acknowledging the government’s push to create a more comprehensive and forward-looking compliance regime, AIDA noted that battery electric vehicles (BEVs) and plug-in hybrids benefit from stronger incentives, whereas standalone flex-fuel vehicles (FFVs) receive comparatively weaker support.

Incentive gap under scrutiny

The key concern centres on the Volume Derogation Factor (VDF) — a compliance multiplier under CAFE norms. The draft assigns a VDF of around 1.1 to FFVs, which the industry body says fails to reflect their contribution to emissions reduction and energy security.

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AIDA argued that this is inconsistent with India’s broader ethanol push, especially given the investments and policy backing under the Ethanol Blended Petrol (EBP) programme.

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By contrast, EVs and plug-in hybrids enjoy more favourable compliance treatment, creating what the industry describes as a skewed policy framework.

Call for policy recalibration

The association has urged the government to adopt a technology-neutral, portfolio-based approach, where electrification, hybridisation, and ethanol-based fuels are co-incentivised.

It has recommended increasing the VDF for flex-fuel vehicles to 2.0–2.5, arguing that this would better account for their environmental and economic benefits.

AIDA also called for aligning CAFE-III norms with the ethanol roadmap beyond E20, ensuring consistency across fuel and mobility policies.

Lifecycle emissions in focus

Another key demand is the recognition of well-to-wheel emissions benefits of ethanol fuels, particularly those produced from domestic renewable feedstocks.

The current framework, AIDA warned, risks creating a policy disconnect by not fully factoring in these lifecycle emissions advantages.

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It added that ethanol-based mobility solutions—especially FFVs—offer an immediately deployable and cost-effective decarbonisation pathway without the infrastructure and import dependencies associated with rapid electrification.

EV-first vs multi-path debate

The pushback underscores a broader policy debate: whether India should prioritise an EV-led transition or pursue a multi-fuel strategy that includes ethanol and hybrids.

While electrification remains central to India’s clean mobility goals, the government has also aggressively expanded ethanol blending to reduce crude oil imports and support the rural economy.

Industry stakeholders now argue that frameworks like CAFE-III must reflect this dual strategy, rather than implicitly favouring a single technology.