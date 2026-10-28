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Foreign airlines resist Navi Mumbai shift, Adani Airports seeks transition plans by Nov 3

Foreign airlines resist Navi Mumbai shift, Adani Airports seeks transition plans by Nov 3

Adani Airports’ meeting with foreign airlines over the proposed transition of international operations from Mumbai T2 remained inconclusive

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Richa Sharma
Richa Sharma
  • Updated Oct 28, 2026 8:53 PM IST
Foreign airlines resist Navi Mumbai shift, Adani Airports seeks transition plans by Nov 3Mumbai airport reshuffle: Foreign airlines reluctant to shift flights to Navi Mumbai

Foreign airlines have not yet agreed to shift their international operations from Mumbai Airport to Navi Mumbai International Airport and have sought more details from the operator, Adani Airport Holdings Limited.

The Airline Operator Committee, representing 47 airlines, held a meeting with the operator on Wednesday.

During the 90-minute meeting, Adani Airport told the committee that leading Indian carriers IndiGo, Air India, and Akasa Air have finalised transition plans for their international flights to Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA), accounting for around 3 million passengers per annum (mppa).

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Read More: Adani finds a way around airline resistance: IndiGo, Air India to begin shift to Navi Mumbai

To meet the 5 mppa target capacity, Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL) proposes to temporarily transition the balance slots out of CSMIA T2 for the Northern Summer 2027 season (NS27).

To facilitate this transition, MIAL has requested the airline operators to share their transition plans latest by November 3, so that the final transition plan of 5 mppa can be achieved.

The airport operator assured the airlines that the temporarily transitioned international traffic of 5 mppa will be fully restored to CSMIA once the T1 expansion is completed.

Don't Miss: 'The airport is not ready': Emirates flags infrastructure gaps at Navi Mumbai airport

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The operator presented detailed redevelopment schedules for Terminal 1 (T1), CSMIA, reiterating the critical urgency of demolishing T1— delayed for over nine years. The structural audit reports by Structwel (2017) and IIT Bombay (2024) have highlighted the urgency of the same.

CSMIA has a total capacity of around 55 mppa. The temporary transition of 5 mppa traffic accounts means that 91% of the current traffic at CSMIA remains unaffected. The total capacity of CSMIA after the redevelopment of T1 and T2 will increase to 65 mppa.

It was clarified by MIAL that the T1 demolition and the resultant temporary reduction in CSMIA traffic are already incorporated in the approved tariff order, following extensive stakeholder consultations. The airport operator also shared the vision plan for the new Terminal 1, CSMIA.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Richa Sharma
Richa Sharma

A journalist with over two decades of reporting experience in infrastructure, environment, policy, and politics. My media journey took me to various newsrooms — wire services, newspapers, and digital platforms — covering the intersection of different sectors in India's sustainable growth story. Covering India's infrastructure boom as it walks towards becoming a developed economy by 2047, with Highways, Aviation, Railways and Power sector being key building blocks in this growth story. Closely tracking the net-zero journey of India Inc. from regulatory, energy transition, circularity, and ESG perspectives. For feedback and ideas, connect on X at @richajourno.

Published on: Oct 28, 2026 8:30 PM IST
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