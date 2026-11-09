India's aviation boom faces its first reversal in a decade     

The trajectory has not been uninterrupted. But the figures reveal three distinct phases: sustained growth before COVID-19, a remarkably strong recovery after the pandemic, and an apparent pause in 2026. The latest projection suggests that India's capacity could decline slightly for the first time since the recovery gathered momentum.

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A decade of expansion, interrupted

Between 2010 and 2019, India's system capacity more than doubled, growing at a compound annual rate of approximately 8.4%. Growth was particularly strong from 2016 to 2018, when annual seat capacity increased from 192 million to 246.7 million. The expansion reflected rising incomes, increasing propensity to travel, the growth of low-cost carriers and the development of a more accessible domestic aviation market.

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COVID-19 abruptly interrupted this trajectory. Capacity fell by 43.6% in 2020, before a gradual initial recovery accelerated in 2022 and 2023. By 2023, system capacity had reached 256.1 million seats, exceeding the 2019 pre-pandemic level.

Growth continued through 2024, when capacity increased by 10.6%, before moderating to 5.3% in 2025. The post-pandemic recovery was not simply a return to the previous trajectory: it temporarily produced exceptionally strong growth as airlines restored capacity and responded to pent-up demand. By 2025, however, the market was moving towards a more sustainable rate of expansion.

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Why 2026 looks different

Growth will return, but the pace matters. CAPA – Centre for Aviation and OAG data project Indian system capacity at 294.1 million seats in 2026, a decline of approximately 1.3% from 2025.

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This is a full-year projection, not a final outturn: it combines actual data through the week commencing 12-Oct-2026 with published schedules for the remainder of the year. Subsequent schedule changes could therefore alter the final figure. Nevertheless, the projected decline reflects a genuine deterioration in the operating environment rather than simply a statistical anomaly.

Aircraft availability remains a significant constraint, with continuing Pratt & Whitney engine problems and wider supply-chain delays limiting the capacity airlines can deploy.

At the same time, the conflict in West Asia has disrupted international operations, increased fuel-cost exposure and forced airlines to reconsider routes and schedules.

Higher fuel prices and currency weakness have compounded financial pressures, encouraging capacity reductions and greater caution over expansion. The effects are particularly significant in a market dominated by a small number of large airline groups.

When IndiGo or Air India adjusts its network or fleet utilisation, the consequences for national capacity can be substantial. Although smaller airlines can add aircraft and routes, they cannot necessarily offset reductions by the market leaders.

