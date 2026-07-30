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Maruti Suzuki starts production at fourth Gujarat plant, takes total annual capacity to 2.9 million units

Maruti Suzuki starts production at fourth Gujarat plant, takes total annual capacity to 2.9 million units

Hansalpur facility becomes Suzuki’s first global manufacturing site with 1 million units of annual capacity; new plant to initially manufacture the e Vitara EV.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jul 30, 2026 2:09 PM IST
Maruti Suzuki starts production at fourth Gujarat plant, takes total annual capacity to 2.9 million unitsThe new plant has been built with an estimated investment of ₹3,900 crore, taking Maruti Suzuki’s cumulative investment in the Hansalpur facility to ₹25,288.7 crore.

Maruti Suzuki India has commenced commercial production at the fourth plant of its Hansalpur manufacturing facility in Gujarat, increasing the site’s annual production capacity to 1 million vehicles and taking the company’s overall manufacturing capacity in India to 2.9 million units per annum. The new plant became operational on July 30 and has an installed capacity of 2.5 lakh units annually.

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With the addition of Plant D, Hansalpur has become the first Suzuki manufacturing facility anywhere in the world to achieve an annual production capacity of 1 million vehicles. The facility is also now India’s largest passenger vehicle manufacturing complex at a single location.

The new plant has been built with an estimated investment of ₹3,900 crore, taking Maruti Suzuki’s cumulative investment in the Hansalpur facility to ₹25,288.7 crore. Initially, Plant D will manufacture the company’s flagship battery electric vehicle, the e Vitara.

The Hansalpur facility currently manufactures the Baleno, Fronx, Swift and e Vitara. It also serves as a key export hub, accounting for nearly 47% of Maruti Suzuki’s overseas shipments in FY26.

Commenting on the expansion, Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director and CEO, Maruti Suzuki India, said Gujarat has emerged as a major manufacturing and export hub for the company. He said the new production line would help meet rising domestic and international demand while strengthening the company’s “Make in India, Make for the World” strategy. Takeuchi added that the Hansalpur and upcoming Sanand facilities would be instrumental in achieving Maruti Suzuki’s long-term target of producing 4 million vehicles annually in India.

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Following the commissioning of the new plant, Maruti Suzuki’s manufacturing footprint comprises Hansalpur with 1 million units of annual capacity, Manesar with 9 lakh units, Gurugram with 5 lakh units and Kharkhoda with another 5 lakh units, taking the company’s total production capacity to 2.9 million vehicles annually.

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Published on: Jul 30, 2026 2:09 PM IST
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