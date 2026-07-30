Maruti Suzuki starts production at fourth Gujarat plant, takes total annual capacity to 2.9 million units

Maruti Suzuki India has commenced commercial production at the fourth plant of its Hansalpur manufacturing facility in Gujarat, increasing the site’s annual production capacity to 1 million vehicles and taking the company’s overall manufacturing capacity in India to 2.9 million units per annum. The new plant became operational on July 30 and has an installed capacity of 2.5 lakh units annually.
With the addition of Plant D, Hansalpur has become the first Suzuki manufacturing facility anywhere in the world to achieve an annual production capacity of 1 million vehicles. The facility is also now India’s largest passenger vehicle manufacturing complex at a single location.