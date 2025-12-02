Maruti Suzuki to launch e-Vitara with battery-as-service offering; sales to begin next year

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd on Tuesday said it will launch its maiden electric vehicle, the e-Vitara, with battery-as-a-service offering.

This is the first time a major automobile manufacturer has adopted the BaaS model, which was made popular by JSW MG Motor India.

While Maruti Suzuki has yet to reveal the launch details of the e-Vitara, including price, the company said that the sales of the car will begin from next year. The carmaker claims that the e-Vitara comes with an ARAI-certified range of 543 kilometres on a single charge.

Advertisement

The e-VITARA has secured 5-star rating in Bharat NCAP’s AOP and COP assessment. The carmaker is providing 7 airbags as standard in all variants of this vehicle.

"The e-VITARA has been designed and developed to minimise ownership hurdles, particularly around range anxiety. We are adopting a two-pronged strategy: first, by offering a vehicle with excellent driving range and second, by building a strong EV ecosystem that ensures convenience and peace of mind for our customers. So, today, we bring a complete, end-to-end solution that addresses charging concerns and inspires confidence," says Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director and CEO, Maruti Suzuki.

"We have established a robust network of over 2,000 Maruti Suzuki exclusive charging points across our sales and service touchpoints, spanning more than 1,100 cities. This includes the top 100 cities with high EV penetration, along with additional locations across the country, which have been finalised to ensure that customers travel worry-free inter-city. In addition, we are collaborating with 13 leading Charge Point Operators and aggregators to further offer access to a vast charging network," he adds.

