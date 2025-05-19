Myntra goes global, picks Singapore as launchpad for international foray

Myntra, the fashion, beauty, and lifestyle e-commerce platform under Flipkart, is going global with the launch of ‘Myntra Global’, starting with Singapore as its first international market. The move is aimed at tapping into the sizeable Indian diaspora in the island nation estimated at over 650,000 by offering curated Indian fashion and lifestyle products.

Talking to Business Today, Nandita Sinha, CEO of Myntra, said the platform has been witnessing increasing international interest. “Close to 10-15% of our overall traffic already comes from international markets, with Singapore leading the pack. We see organic traffic of nearly 30,000 users from Singapore alone,” she said.

Driven by rising demand for culturally rooted fashion among Indians living abroad, Myntra will offer approximately 35,000 styles from around 100 Indian brands in Singapore. These span across categories such as apparel, footwear, accessories, and home décor. The launch selection features popular Indian brands including Aurelia, Global Desi, AND, Libas, Rustorange, Mochi, W, The Label Life, House of Pataudi, Chumbak, Anouk, Bombay Dyeing, Rare Rabbit, and Nasher Miles, among others.

The initiative is expected to bolster the global presence of Indian fashion brands, aligning with the Indian government’s push to take made-in-India products to the world. No separate office is to be set up, and all the operations will happen from India.

Myntra is also looking to support smaller homegrown businesses in going global. “We are open to enabling Indian brands that don’t currently have international exposure to expand beyond borders through our platform,” Sinha added.

The launch of Myntra Global marks a milestone moment for Myntra where Sinha mentions that they are confident that Myntra Global will delight Indians living abroad and keep them connected to their roots, in style. “We will also continue to build and scale the platform to cater to Singapore seamlessly, propelling the growth of our brand partners,” she said. On entering other international markets, Sinha says that Singapore is the focus for now.

Available for mobile web and desktops, Myntra Global will tap into third-party cross-border logistics services to bring customers their orders in 4-7 days on average.



